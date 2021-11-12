'Canada's Top 100 Employers' 2022 List Is Out & Many Are Hiring In Montreal
Some of the best employers in the country are based in Quebec.
Canada's Top 100 Employers dropped its 2022 list on November 12 and Montrealers will be happy to know many of them are hiring in the city.
The list, published by The Globe & Mail, represents the results of competition in which Mediacorp editors "grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement."
This year, according to a press release, top employers "doubled down on efforts to support employees" as the pandemic dragged on, including, for example, "increasing support for mental health" and "extending health coverage to temporarily laid-off employees."
Mediacorp also says companies worked to "improve representation by Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC)."
"Employers increasingly are thinking about what working life looks like after the pandemic," Mediacorp publisher Anthony Meehan said in the release.
"The best organizations are changing their workplaces to emphasize benefits like human interaction and camaraderie that offsite employees don't get from a steady diet of Zoom meetings and chat applications."
Several Quebec-based employers made the cut this year, including, among others, Bell Canada, Danone Canada, the Desjardins Group, L'Oréal Canada, Pomerleau, and the Université de Montréal.
Many are also hiring in Montreal.
The Top 100 Employers website includes a tool where users can search for job openings by location.
A quick search for Montreal jobs yields 266 pages of results.
Happy job hunting!