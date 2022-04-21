9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Because You’re Alive & Should Do Fun Things
Nothing feels better than the weekend!
As spring fast approaches, there's no better way to spend the weekend in Montreal than soaking up all that the city has to offer.
If you're looking for things to do this weekend in Montreal, then don't fret — the 514 is full of non-stop action, whether it be restaurant openings, art exhibits, or BYOB Aaacades. Mhm, you read that right. BYOB arcades!
Check out some of these must-try activities that are bound to make you feel alive!
Have Some Fun At This BYOB Arcade
Rental price: $500 for two-hour blocks or $1250 for the whole evening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
When: Check the booking calendar for available dates
Where: 6560, ave. de l'Esplanade #020, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Arcade Mile-X is a brand new arcade that you can rent out for you and your friends to play like you did when you were kids...but this time with alcohol! It's BYOB, so all you have to do is provide the booze (or non-alcoholic drinks, of course) and the arcade provides the fun with over 40 games. You can also get a pass to come more regularly if you're a serious gamer.
Discover The Newly-Opened Insectatarium
Price: $17 for Quebec residents over 18, $22 for non-resident adults and $13 for Quebec students with a valid ID.
Address: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: After being closed for renovations, the Insectarium at Espace pour la vie has finally come back to life. Opened just last week, the space showcases the stunning way our eco-systems fit so beautifully together, highlighting insects, plants and greenery all around. Plus, the building is an exhibit in itself. Be sure to check out the underground labyrinth and the room where butterflies fly all around you.
Enjoy This Maple Menu At Taverne Gaspar While You Still Can
Price: $44 per person for dinner; $24 per person for brunch
When: Until April 30, 2022
Address: 89, rue de la Commune E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just two weekends left to enjoy the menu dedicated to one of Quebec's most treasured exports: maple. To celebrate the harvest season, Taverne Gaspar has had what it calls its "Urban Sugar Shack" all month long and if you haven't had a chance to give it a try, there's still time. Check out a three-course dinner menu or brunch with the option to add bottomless mimosas to really add a little sweetness and celebration to your weekend.
Catch A Short Film At Image + Nation
When: April 21-24
Address: Streaming across the country
Why You Need To Go: Back for its third year, this Canada's first LGBTQ+ short film festival is bringing you some incredibly talented pieces from filmmakers across the country. There will also be some events for creators, writers and producers, as well as a special initiative dedicated to Ukraine.
Be On The Lookout For Some Astronomical Wonders
Address: See link for various dates
Why You Need To Go: Spring and summer and wonderful for so many reasons. One of them being the breathtaking astronomical events that take place in the skies above us. Meteor showers, visible planets and more, these events will bring you the most magical sense of wonder and really make you think about what's out there. You may need to head a little out of the city for the best visibility, but you won't regret it.
Check Out This New Hot Pot Restaurant
Price: Adults $29.95, Seniors $22.95, and Kids (10 years old and under) $16.95. Kids under 5 eat for free.
Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hot pot restaurants are a hands-on way to be part of the culinary process and makes for a super fun night out. Liuyishou opened its Montreal location on April 16 and has locations all over North America. Specializing in Chongqing-style hot pot, have your pick of some incredible Sichuan spices and get ready for some serious heat...and we're not just talking about the broth.
See Some Incredible Art During Art Souterrain
When: April 2 – June 30
Where: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal (747 rue du Square-Victoria), Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (1000 Pl Jean-Paul-Riopelle), and Cité Internationale - OACI (999 boul Robert-Bourassa)
Why You Need To Go: The famous underground city doesn't just connect you to all of Montreal's best attractions but brings together some of the world's best and up-and-coming artists during Art Souterrain. The three-month-long festival is one month in and it's been amazing so far. Even if you can only see just a portion of the six kilometres of works from over 40 artists, it's definitely worth it.
Support Local With This Scavenger Hunt Through NDG
When: April 15 to 25
Why You Need To Go: ScaeNDGers is back for another year of discovering the best of NDG in a way that's fun and helps support locals. And if you complete the entire passport (found on the website) you could be entered to a draw and win a $20 gift card to participating businesses to keep the local love going even after the hunt is over.
Grab Some Delicious Tacos
Why You Need To Go: It's never a bad idea to get some tacos. Endless combinations, infinite toppings and exploding flavours — and you can bet in a city as tasty as Montreal, your options for tacos are just as exciting.