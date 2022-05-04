Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

things to do in montreal

A Walking Trail Near Montreal Will Be Illuminated With Magical Lights This Weekend

You'll feel like you're walking through an enchanted forest! ✨

Associate Editor
Illuminated trail in Ville Sainte Marthe sur la Lac

Illuminated trail in Ville Sainte Marthe sur la Lac

Ville Sainte Marthe sur la Lac | Facebook

If you're looking for the perfect activity to do this weekend near Montreal, then we've got you covered!

In celebration of Mother's Day, the town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac will be organising an ethereal walk under the stars in its municipal park, but it is not just your ordinary walk in the park.

The trail is set to be illuminated with lights this weekend from May 7 to 8 for what's expected to be quite the magical event.

The park will be glistening with projections, twinkling lights, and magical themes that will make for the perfect Mother's Day activity (and a nice break from the typical Mom's Day brunch) or of course, a date with your friends or that special someone.

Illuminated trail in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-LacSainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac | Website

The town of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac promises a a "dazzling experience," and that it will be!

Not to mention, the weather this weekend is expected to be ideal for an outdoor activity, setting up your illuminated explorations to be the perfect pastime.

The best part of it all? The event is completely free to the public and will run from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

If you're planning on driving, don't worry about parking as it will be available on site.

To end the night off just right, you can head on over to a few delish restos nearby for a quick bite including the Usine Restaurant & Bar, where you can grab a few drinks with friends, or share a special dessert with your momma. Talk about the cherry on top of your mystical night!

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac Illuminated Trail

Illuminated trail in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac | Website

Price: Free

When: May 7 to May 8, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 3100, rue Laurin, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, QC

Website

