You Can Ice Skate On This Stunning Rooftop Rink In Montreal This Winter (PHOTOS)
Taking hockey to the next level! 🏒
The winter season is well upon us and that means it's time to dust off those ice skates and put 'em to use. Luckily, Montreal is home to countless outdoor skating rinks, including a remarkable rooftop rink located in the heart of the Mile-Ex.
Fabrik8 launched a unique outdoor ice skating rink located on the roof of an industrial building. The skating rink has a refrigerated playing surface of 52' x 89' and it is the ideal spot for any and all athletic levels.
"The boards, goals and resurfacer are professional grade for a hockey experience that is out of the ordinary!" Fabrik8 wrote on its website.
The ice rink is available starting November up until March, depending on the weather and can be used for three vs. three games for intermediate to advanced players, single hockey games or an entire season's worth of games with your crew and even kid's parties.
The ice rink is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and can be reserved for one to four-hour blocks.
A reservation for one hour runs for $250, $460 for two hours, $660 for three hours and $840 for four hours. If you're a hardcore ice skater and wanna save some coin, then you can also opt-in for a rental block of 10, 15, 20 or 25 sessions instead.
Two indoor changing rooms are also available — making it easier to change in and out of your skates. Fabrik8 recommends that you arrive and check in with the front desk 30 minutes before your reservation.
Prior to your session, a Zamboni will clean the ice so that you can glide effortlessly.
