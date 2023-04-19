7 Of Montreal's Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Bike Routes
Take the road less travelled! 🚴
Imagine your next bike ride through breathtaking scenery — a gentle breeze blowing through your hair and the fresh scent of nature filling your lungs. You don't have to look far to experience that in Montreal. There are tons of lesser-known cycling routes across the island, away from busy streets and downtown crowds.
Plus, with Bixi bikes now available year-round, you have ample time to explore these picturesque routes and discover some of the best-kept secrets of the city's cycling scene:
Parc-nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation
Where: 2425, boulevard Gouin Est
Reason To Visit: This picturesque park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville offers approximately 8.5 km of bike trails winding through stunning landscapes, under colorful bridges, and past scenic viewpoints. Along the way, visitors can take breaks for a picnic, explore historic sites or simply take in gorgeous views of the Rivière des Prairies.
Parc-nature du Ruisseau-De Montigny
Where: 7123, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis
Reason To Visit: Cyclists can explore 3.3 km of bike trails in this Saint-Léonard park that wind alongside a tranquil stream with several waterfalls. Four small islands at the heart of the reserve are home to muskrats and great blue herons, making it an ideal destination for wildlife sightings.
Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Reason To Visit: Formula One drivers race on this 4,361-metre Île Notre-Dame track, but you don't have to be a professional racer to use it. It's a unique and fun ride that's open to cyclists until May 18, with great views of the city skyline and the St. Lawrence River. If you need a pit stop, the service area has you covered with toilets and a self-service repair terminal.
Parc Frédéric-Back
Where: 2235, rue Michel-Jurdant
Reason To Visit: This urban cycling oasis offers 54 hectares of green space in the heart of Saint-Michel with winding paths through grassy meadows that provide a serene escape from city hustle and bustle. The eight-kilometre bike path is a major draw through unique sculptures and with an unparalleled view of the sky, that makes it a perfect spot to catch breathtaking sunsets.
Parc-nature de la Pointe-aux-Prairies
Where: 14905, rue Sherbrooke Est
Reason To Visit: This sprawling 261-hectare park on the eastern tip of the island is one of the largest remaining green spaces in Montreal. It offers well-maintained trails along wetlands, forests and riverbanks, with the longest stretching 8.4 km. It's a perfect getaway for cyclists seeking a peaceful nature-filled escape from the city.
Parc des Rapides
Where: 7770, boulevard LaSalle
Reason To Visit: This 30-hectare park in the Sud-Ouest offers stunning views of the Lachine Rapids. You can watch the water rushing by from several lookout points, plus the sound of the rushing water provides a peaceful backdrop for your ride. In the summer months, the park is home to a wide variety of bird species, including herons and ducks.
Parc de la Promenade-Bellerive
Where: 8300, rue Bellerive
Reason To Visit: This urban park in Mercier-Hochelaga has a 4.5 km bike path along the Saint Lawrence River that's dotted with rest areas, lookouts and prime picnic spots. The path is located in a quiet part of the neighbourhood, plus you can bike there to catch the river shuttle to Île Charron for even more natural space.