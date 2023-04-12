Montreal's BIXI Bikes Will Be Available Year-Round — Here's What It Means
You'll be able to take a BIXI in the winter starting this year — but not everywhere in the city.
BIXI is becoming a year-round service in Montreal. The popular bike-sharing program will be available 365 days a year, starting with a pilot project in 2023. The usual end of the BIXI Montreal season is mid-November.
The pilot project will see 150 BIXI stations remain through the winter in a 100-square-kilometre area of the city "near the main routes of the bicycle network," especially the Réseau express vélo (REV) lanes, BIXI Montreal said in a press release.
Currently, the REV extends through the Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie, Ville-Marie, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Sud-Ouest boroughs.
"Already recognized as one of North America's leading cities in terms of cycling infrastructure, Montreal has the potential to become a city with year-round cycling," Sophie Mauzerolle, Montreal City Council Executive Committee member responsible for transportation, said in the release.
"Cycling infrastructure is primarily operated from an annual perspective, and the advent of the EBN reflects our vision of mobility and city planning that is adapted to our sustainable development goals."
Montrealers will be able to rent BIXIs as of Wednesday, April 12, three days earlier than usual.
The 2023 network includes 10,000 bikes, 2,600 of which are electric bikes, and 865 stations, an addition of 414 bikes and 36 stations compared to 2022. Those 865 stations will also include 1,468 more docking points.
Until April 15, prospective BIXI riders can snag a season pass (valid through November 15) for $89. It's $99 thereafter. 30-day passes are $20. Riders without a subscription will pay a $1.25 base fare plus $0.15/minute on a regular bike and $0.30/minute on an electric bike.