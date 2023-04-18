4 Things Montreal Cyclists Should Know Before Hitting The Road This Spring
Pedal with purpose. 🚴
With the arrival of spring, biking season in Montreal is kicking into high gear, which means there's no better time to brush up on available paths and other resources at your disposal.
From discovering new routes and keeping your bike safe to getting off-island on two wheels, here are some things for seasoned cyclists and BIXI hobbyists to keep in mind:
Combatting Theft
Bike in front of a Montreal apartment door at the top of a staircase.
The 529 Garage app does two things: it stops bike theft and helps you get your stolen bike back. Last year, the Montreal Police joined the app and made a registry just for Montreal cyclists. You can add your bike's details and photo, and if it's found in a weird place, they'll let you know.
Montreal cops find hundreds of bikes every year, but without any info, it's hard to give them back to their owners. By signing up, you up your chances of getting it back if it's stolen. If your bike goes missing, you can report it on the app and track theft trends in your city.
Also, you can claim your insurance or get your bike back from the police on the app. Over 15,000 Montreal bikes are already registered, and you can add yours here.
New Bike Lanes
Bike lane road sign in Montreal.
A four-year bike plan in Montreal called "Vision Vélo" aims to expand the city's safe cycling network to every corner of the island by 2027. The plan includes upgrading bike paths in 17 of the city's 19 boroughs, adding at least 200 kilometres of new bikeways, and creating 10 new Réseau express vélo (REV) routes, including REV lanes for Jean-Talon, Henri-Bourassa, and Lacordaire.
Specific locations also include an upgrade and extension of the Côte-Sainte-Catherine bike path, redevelopment of the Commune trail between Berri and Saint-Laurent, and new bike paths on Prieur and Charleroi to connect Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Montreal North.
The goal is to encourage more people to cycle daily, improve mobility, and promote sustainable and equitable roadways for cyclists and drivers. The plan was prompted by a rise in the number of cyclists on the roads during the summer and follows a recommendation from Public Health to develop Montreal's cycling network in less accessible neighbourhoods.
Heading Off-Island
Bike path with a protective barrier on Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Angel Alvarez Perez | Dreamstime
If you're looking to explore Montreal and its surroundings on two wheels, there are several bridges that offer safe and convenient access for cyclists. Three of them stand out for their dedicated bike lanes:
- The Jacques Cartier Bridge is a great option if you want to head to the South Shore or Île Sainte-Hélène. The iconic bridge features a separate path for bikes that offers breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River. You can pedal at your own pace and take in the panoramic scenery without worrying about car traffic.
- The Pont de la Concorde is another bike-friendly bridge that connects Montreal to Île Sainte-Hélène. Its wide bike lane ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, with plenty of space to admire the scenic surroundings.
- The Champlain Bridge is a reliable and safe route to the South Shore. Its bike lane runs parallel to the road and is protected from car traffic by a sturdy concrete barrier. This means you can cycle with confidence and enjoy the view without any distractions.
Rule Refresher
Montreal city logo below a metal bike silhouette over blue sky.
Remember to stop at red lights and yield to cyclists going straight when turning at an intersection. Always ride in the same direction as traffic, as close to the edge or right side of the roadway as possible, and in a single file when in groups of two or more. Avoid riding on the sidewalk, unless necessary or permitted by signs.
You can find a full review of traffic rules for Montreal cyclists here.