7 Secret Date Spots Around Montreal Where You Can Bring Your Boo This Fall
Fall-ing for you! 😍
With Montreal's fall season officially in full swing, so too is another season: cuffing season. That's when people tend to date more seriously and then couple up before winter.
Looking for a spot to really impress your date? Or maybe you and your boo just want to (pumpkin) spice things up this fall. Either way, here are seven secret date spots in and around Montreal to try.
Maison Cloakroom Bar
Address: 2175, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is filled with cool bars and lots of speakeasies, but Cloakroom is a great one if you're looking for something a little quieter.
La Brume Dans Mes Lunettes
Address: 378, rue Saint-Zotique E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to add a little sophistication to a cozy date then high tea should definitely be on your list of fall dates.
Chemin Senneville
Address: Start at 20099, boulevard Gouin O., Pierrefonds, QC (it turns into Chemin Senneville)
Why You Need To Go: Between the stunning nature and exquisite houses, this street in Pierrefonds takes scenic fall drives to a whole new level.
Never Apart
Address: 7049, rue Saint-Urbain, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wandering through a museum is one of the best fall date ideas.
Parc-nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation
Address: 2425, boul. Gouin E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the less busy parks in the city, this is a great place if you want to soak in the autumn nature while you can.
Carbide-Willson Ruins
Address: 639, ch. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a bit of spook and a bit of fairy-tale romance, these ruins are totally worth the drive.
Sucrerie du Domaine
Address: 280, ch. Domaine Des Chutes, Chertsey, QC
Why You Need To Go: Even though it's not sugar shack season, you and your sweet can enjoy this cabane à sucre's other offerings like its boutique and meat restaurant all year round.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.