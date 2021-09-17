14 Fall Activities Every True Montrealer Has Done At Least Once
You're not a true Montrealer unless you've done 9 out of 14.
Let's face it: autumn is one of the best times of the year! And we all have a list of our favourite activities to do in Montreal each fall.
So, how many of these classic fall activities are on your list? You're only a true Montrealer if you've done nine of the 14.
Climb The Mountain To See The Beautiful Fall Foliage
Why You Need To Go: The mountain, which Tourisme Montréal calls "the natural heart of the city," also offers the most spectacular fall views of the city.
Explore Montreal's Parks
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is known for its gorgeous parks that become absolutely breathtaking when the leaves start to change.
Visit A Pumpkin Patch
Why You Need To Go: If fall were a season, we'd always pick it!
Pick Some Apples
Why You Need To Go: Another fall staple! Going apple picking isn't just fun, it's delicious and nutritious, too.
Have A Fall Picnic
Why You Need To Go: Considering that it's the harvest season, having a fall picnic with fresh food and beautiful scenery is an absolute classic.
Go On A Fall Hike
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is beautiful this time of year, but so are so many other spots throughout la belle province. Many of them are a short drive away.
Snap Pics During A Fall Photoshoot
Why You Need To Go: Fall may feel like the shortest season, but if you snap a pic, it'll last all year.
Sip A Fall Drink From A Montreal Café
Why You Need To Go: Don't lie... you know you want one.
Eat A Fall Treat
Why You Need To Go: Fall isn't just filled with sweet views, but sweet treats, too.
Shop At A Public Market
Why You Need To Go: You can get amazing produce this time of year, so you might as well head to the markets around the city to get the very best that local vendors have to offer.
Take A Trip To A Winery
Why You Need To Go: Think visiting a winery is only something to do in the summer? Think again!
Head To A Ciderie
Why You Need To Go: Not a wine-fan? There are lots of cideries around Montreal, too.
Wander Through A Corn Maze
Why You Need To Go: A great way to spend time outside, a corn maze is a classic this time of the year.
Explore The Lantern Festival At The Botanical Garden
Why You Need To Go: This annual celebration means that fall's officially here and we aren't complaining about it one bit.
