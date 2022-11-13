Search on MTL Blog

montreal jobs

8 Montreal Jobs Available Now That Pay More Than $100,000 Annually

Are you ready to move up the corporate ladder?

Staff Writer
Some people swan about and win the lottery while other people stay on their grindset (grind-oriented mindset), aiming for higher and higher salaries in Montreal's competitive (yet understaffed) market. If you're reading this, you're almost certainly not the winner of the last lotto draw, but you could potentially benefit from a higher salary. Look no further: these open jobs could be your ticket to... well, at least more money than you have right now.

Mechanical maintenance engineer

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000

Company: TechnoGénie

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Applicants should be bilingual with a Bachelor's in Engineering and at least three years of experience in maintenance, troubleshooting or equipment optimization. You should also have experience with PLC programming, computer troubleshooting, and industrial computer networks.

Apply here

Publishing manager

Salary: $100,000

Company: Éditions Michel Lafon Canada, Inc.

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Bilingual, experienced editors with a knack for managing multiple projects are good candidates for this role, which involves soliciting authors and liaising with a legal department, managing language rights and writing pitch sheets, among other editorial activities. You should also have an advanced degree in a related field.

Apply here

Aerodynamics engineer

Salary: $140,000 to $175,000

Company: Beta Aero Canada ULC

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: The easiest qualification for this role is fluent English, no French required. But it does require a Bachelor of Sciences in engineering, ideally a Master's or PhD, two or more years of experience in aircraft performance analysis, database generation and integration with simulations, two or more years experience of scripting with Python or MATLAB, and two or more years experience with a variety of aeromechanics simulation tools. Good luck!

Apply here

Software Developer

Salary: $120,000 to $150,000

Company: Intrado

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: People with four years or more of computer science experience, and ideally a Bachelor's in the subject, are good options for this job. Technically, it requires familiarity with a range of programming tools, including SQL, ASP.NET (and similar), JAVA and more.

Apply here

Civil engineer

Salary: $100,000

Company: MLC Associés, Inc.

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Engineers with at least ten years of experience, recognized by the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, in municipal engineering (project management, design and supervision) are good candidates for this role. It also requires good customer service skills.

Apply here

Division controller - accounting

Salary: $120,000

Company: Howmet Laval

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a Bachelor's in either accounting or business administration as well as seven years of experience working in finance. You'll need either a CMA or a CPA, experience as a manufacturing plant controller, and be experienced with Microsoft Office.

Apply here

Financial director

Salary: $115,000 to $140,000

Company: BONE Structure

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: If you have a CPA, you can also apply to this role, which requires a Bachelor's in accounting or finance, ten or more years of experience, and knowledge of the manufacturing and construction industries. Bilingualism is important, as are good organizational skills.

Apply here

Chief operating officer - goods production, utilities, transportation and construction

Salary: $150,000 to $185,000

Company: CampTek

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Very confident Montrealers with at least ten years of experience as a COO or other senior role are welcome to apply for this role, which also asks for a background in telecommunications, especially satellite telecoms. You also have to be a strong leader, surprisingly enough.

Apply here

