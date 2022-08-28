5 Part-Time Jobs For Montreal Students That Pay Up To $28 Per Hour
These roles are open to all students, and they're definitely better than minimum wage!
The school year is coming back around, and that means paying tuition fees, among other expenses. For those students looking for part-time jobs in Montreal, it can be difficult to find opportunities that pay well enough to make the efforts worthwhile. Thankfully, we've compiled a brief list of well-paying part-time student jobs in Montreal, some of which require no experience at all.
If you're ready to kickstart your career while you're still working on that degree, keep scrolling and your next opportunity might finally greet you!
Systems Analyst
Salary: $19.50 hourly, 14 hours per week
Employer: Ministère des transports
Where: 35 Rue de Port-Royal Est, Montréal, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some training in computer science, especially if your undergraduate degree is in the field. The primary language for this job is French, but no experience is necessary. Your tasks will include analyzing and compiling information, explaining what you've done to technicians and supervisors, and test any modifications you've recommended to the systems at hand.
Civil Engineering Technician
Salary: between $18.02 and $26.73 hourly, 14 hours per week
Employer: Ministère des transports
Where: 500 Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, Montréal, Quebec
Who Should Apply: If you have an ASP Construction card and a driver's license, you're already a good fit for this role, which is well-suited to those studying civil engineering, of course. You'll be expected to work under the supervision of an engineer to make sure construction and traffic sites are in order. There is also an element of report-making and analysis involved in this job, so make sure you're a detail-oriented thinker.
Workers' Compensation Officer
Salary: between $16.39 and $20.77 hourly, 14 hours per week
Employer: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Where: 150 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montréal, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Students in human technology (social services, special care counselling, paralegal technology) or business administration (including accounting) are good fits for this job, which requires good spoken and written French. You'd be supporting other compensation officers in processing files, performing administrative tasks as necessary to ensure follow-up and make clear syntheses.
Human Rights Officer
Salary: between $18.02 and $26.73 hourly, 14 hours per week
Employer: Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux
Where: 201 Boulevard Crémazie Est, Montréal, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Students with good written and spoken French and an interest in civil law, business administration, and commerce should apply to this position, which offers the chance to gain experience designing forms, guides, and directives. It also involves processing both quantitative and qualitative data, as well as writing reports and minutes for meetings and responding to inquiries over the phone and by email.
Rehabilitation Counselor
Salary: between $19.19 and $28.47 hourly, 14 hours per week
Employer: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Where: 1199 Rue De Bleury, Montréal, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Perfect for those studying psychology, psychoeducation and criminology, this role involves handling customer inquiries and contacting people over the phone. You'll also be creating files of notes and managing their storage in the online system, as well as processing payments and tracking progress using the relevant tool.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.