Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
part-time jobs montreal

5 Part-Time Jobs For Montreal Students That Pay Up To $28 Per Hour

These roles are open to all students, and they're definitely better than minimum wage!

Staff Writer
An UQAM building in downtown Montreal.

An UQAM building in downtown Montreal.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The school year is coming back around, and that means paying tuition fees, among other expenses. For those students looking for part-time jobs in Montreal, it can be difficult to find opportunities that pay well enough to make the efforts worthwhile. Thankfully, we've compiled a brief list of well-paying part-time student jobs in Montreal, some of which require no experience at all.

If you're ready to kickstart your career while you're still working on that degree, keep scrolling and your next opportunity might finally greet you!

Systems Analyst

Salary: $19.50 hourly, 14 hours per week

Employer: Ministère des transports

Where: 35 Rue de Port-Royal Est, Montréal, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Anyone with some training in computer science, especially if your undergraduate degree is in the field. The primary language for this job is French, but no experience is necessary. Your tasks will include analyzing and compiling information, explaining what you've done to technicians and supervisors, and test any modifications you've recommended to the systems at hand.

Apply here

Civil Engineering Technician

Salary: between $18.02 and $26.73 hourly, 14 hours per week

Employer: Ministère des transports

Where: 500 Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, Montréal, Quebec

Who Should Apply: If you have an ASP Construction card and a driver's license, you're already a good fit for this role, which is well-suited to those studying civil engineering, of course. You'll be expected to work under the supervision of an engineer to make sure construction and traffic sites are in order. There is also an element of report-making and analysis involved in this job, so make sure you're a detail-oriented thinker.

Apply here

Workers' Compensation Officer

Salary: between $16.39 and $20.77 hourly, 14 hours per week

Employer: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Where: 150 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montréal, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Students in human technology (social services, special care counselling, paralegal technology) or business administration (including accounting) are good fits for this job, which requires good spoken and written French. You'd be supporting other compensation officers in processing files, performing administrative tasks as necessary to ensure follow-up and make clear syntheses.

Apply here

Human Rights Officer

Salary: between $18.02 and $26.73 hourly, 14 hours per week

Employer: Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux

Where: 201 Boulevard Crémazie Est, Montréal, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Students with good written and spoken French and an interest in civil law, business administration, and commerce should apply to this position, which offers the chance to gain experience designing forms, guides, and directives. It also involves processing both quantitative and qualitative data, as well as writing reports and minutes for meetings and responding to inquiries over the phone and by email.

Apply here

Rehabilitation Counselor

Salary: between $19.19 and $28.47 hourly, 14 hours per week

Employer: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Where: 1199 Rue De Bleury, Montréal, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Perfect for those studying psychology, psychoeducation and criminology, this role involves handling customer inquiries and contacting people over the phone. You'll also be creating files of notes and managing their storage in the online system, as well as processing payments and tracking progress using the relevant tool.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...