8 Available Part-Time Montreal Jobs That Pay Up To $65 Hourly
Who's ready to be a custodian?
If you didn't manage to hitch a ride on SpaceX's latest launch, thereby becoming social media famous and exorbitantly wealthy, you might be in need of some extra income. Luckily, there are quite a few part-time jobs available in Montreal right now that are also well-funded. In some cases, you don't need much experience, so get a move on and submit your applications!
Custodian
Salary: $35 to $45 per hour
Company: CRC Maison Jeun'Aide
Who Should Apply: French speakers who are comfortable doing manual labour would be qualified for this position, which involves moving furniture, taking inventory, cleaning and maintenance tasks.
Special education technician
Salary: $40 per hour
Company: L'Agence Service Santé
Who Should Apply: Confident francophones with good social skills and a DEC in specialized education should apply for this job, which involves planning and carrying out interventions to help support client needs.
Pharmacist
Salary: $59 to $65 per hour
Company: Pharmacie Natalie Martin Inc.
Who Should Apply: Bilingual applicants with Bachelor's degrees and certifications for drug administration (by injection and intranasal) should be well-prepared for this job, which involves advising customers on non-prescription meds and handling prescriptions for controlled substances.
Plumber
Salary: $34 to $45 per hour
Company: Plomberie Pars Inc.
Who Should Apply: You'll need solid English and French speaking skills, at least three years of experience, and an ASP in plumbing to land this job. If you get it, you'd be (wait for it) just like Mario. Wahoo!
Recreation leader
Salary: $40 per hour
Company: Sciences en Folie / Mad Science
Who Should Apply: In this role, you'd be working with Mindstorm robots and children at robotics workshops. Having a car and some camp counselor-esque experiences under your belt would be assets for this French-language job.
Graduate nursing assistant
Salary: $35.99 to $56.56 per hour
Company: Le ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Who Should Apply: This job involves helping to care for a seven-year-old girl with a tracheostomy. Your role would involve caregiving and supervision duties, keeping yourself in the background to allow the child to live with autonomy. Experience and relevant qualifications are helpful, as always.
Psychotherapist
Salary: $32 to $54 per hour
Company: Milieu d'intervention et de therapie en agression sexuelle (MITAS)
Who Should Apply: French speakers with psychotherapist or psychologist licenses (or licenses in progress) are encouraged to apply. You should have no "criminal record related to the organization's mission," which is a good rule to live by anyway.
Auxiliary nurse
Salary: $37.10 per hour
Company: Agence Syldrea Sante Inc.
Who Should Apply: People with OIIAQ permits living in Lasalle, Lachine or Verdun are good candidates for this role, as long as you also have a DEP in health assistance and nursing. You'd be acting as an auxiliary nurse for people in private Montreal residences.
