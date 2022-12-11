Search on MTL Blog

montreal jobs

8 Available Part-Time Montreal Jobs That Pay Up To $65 Hourly​

Who's ready to be a custodian?

Staff Writer
A custodian cleans a floor. Right: Montreal construction workers on a street.

A custodian cleans a floor. Right: Montreal construction workers on a street.

Wisconsinart | Dreamstime, Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

If you didn't manage to hitch a ride on SpaceX's latest launch, thereby becoming social media famous and exorbitantly wealthy, you might be in need of some extra income. Luckily, there are quite a few part-time jobs available in Montreal right now that are also well-funded. In some cases, you don't need much experience, so get a move on and submit your applications!

Custodian

Salary: $35 to $45 per hour

Company: CRC Maison Jeun'Aide

Who Should Apply: French speakers who are comfortable doing manual labour would be qualified for this position, which involves moving furniture, taking inventory, cleaning and maintenance tasks.

Apply here

Special education technician

Salary: $40 per hour

Company: L'Agence Service Santé

Who Should Apply: Confident francophones with good social skills and a DEC in specialized education should apply for this job, which involves planning and carrying out interventions to help support client needs.

Apply here

Pharmacist

Salary: $59 to $65 per hour

Company: Pharmacie Natalie Martin Inc.

Who Should Apply: Bilingual applicants with Bachelor's degrees and certifications for drug administration (by injection and intranasal) should be well-prepared for this job, which involves advising customers on non-prescription meds and handling prescriptions for controlled substances.

Apply here

Plumber

Salary: $34 to $45 per hour

Company: Plomberie Pars Inc.

Who Should Apply: You'll need solid English and French speaking skills, at least three years of experience, and an ASP in plumbing to land this job. If you get it, you'd be (wait for it) just like Mario. Wahoo!

Apply here

Recreation leader

Salary: $40 per hour

Company: Sciences en Folie / Mad Science

Who Should Apply: In this role, you'd be working with Mindstorm robots and children at robotics workshops. Having a car and some camp counselor-esque experiences under your belt would be assets for this French-language job.

Apply here

Graduate nursing assistant

Salary: $35.99 to $56.56 per hour

Company: Le ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Who Should Apply: This job involves helping to care for a seven-year-old girl with a tracheostomy. Your role would involve caregiving and supervision duties, keeping yourself in the background to allow the child to live with autonomy. Experience and relevant qualifications are helpful, as always.

Apply here

Psychotherapist

Salary: $32 to $54 per hour

Company: Milieu d'intervention et de therapie en agression sexuelle (MITAS)

Who Should Apply: French speakers with psychotherapist or psychologist licenses (or licenses in progress) are encouraged to apply. You should have no "criminal record related to the organization's mission," which is a good rule to live by anyway.

Apply here

Auxiliary nurse

Salary: $37.10 per hour

Company: Agence Syldrea Sante Inc.

Who Should Apply: People with OIIAQ permits living in Lasalle, Lachine or Verdun are good candidates for this role, as long as you also have a DEP in health assistance and nursing. You'd be acting as an auxiliary nurse for people in private Montreal residences.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
