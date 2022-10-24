11 Part-Time Jobs In Montreal That Pay Up To $35 An Hour
Although anything's better than minimum wage...
Getting a little something on the side is never a bad thing, whether it's extra fries or another paycheck. But many part-time jobs pay less than one might want, even if the minimum wage in Quebec is better than in most of the United States. If you're looking for another opportunity to keep on your never-stop grindset, your next side hustle could be right here.
It turns out there's a lot of work for part-time administrative assistants, so if you're detail-oriented and like office work, you're in the right place.
Accounting Clerk
Rate: $24 to $28 per hour
Company: Thermostop, Inc.
Location: 3775, boul. Losch, Longueuil, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with some kind of professional certification in accounting are already in a good place for this job, which involves using the accounting software Sage as well as Microsoft Excel. Your tasks would include following up on invoices and accounts receivable as well as managing office supplies.
Client Care Attendant — Home Care
Rate: $22 per hour
Company: Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux
Location: 4625, ave De Lorimier, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: This role involves caring for a physically disabled person, whose needs include help moving into and out of bed — so you need to be relatively strong, as well as speaking either French or English (ideally both, as always). Bonus points if you're patient, detail-oriented and own a car.
Medical Orderly
Rate: $25.63 per hour
Company: L'Agence Services Santé
Location: 6484, ave de Monkland, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: You'll need a DEP in Health Service for this job, which requires fluency in French. This role involves caring for patients by physically helping them to move, eat and feel comfortable while under medical treatment and supervision.
Administrative Assistant
Rate: $25 per hour
Company: Actif
Location: 5855, boul. Décarie, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: This role requires good French and English as well as three years of experience in a similar role. You'd be expected to perform clerical work, data entry and form submissions using digital and automated systems.
Ultrasound Technologist
Rate: $25 to $35 per hour
Company: Ureten Consulting Inc.
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual folks with a DEC or DEP are invited to apply to this job, which includes training performed by the employer. Your role would include operating and maintaining ultrasound imaging equipment as well as storing and processing the images produced.
Administrative Assistant
Rate: $24 to $26 per hour
Company: Réseau québécois d'action pour la santé des femmes
Location: 4245, ave. Laval, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: Socially conscious French speakers (and writers!) with a good background in administration and Microsoft Suite are good candidates for this role, which involves providing administrative support especially to the Executive Director. You'd also be making sure projects are airtight financially and administratively.
Information Management Technician
Rate: $24.60 per hour
Company: Amis et propriétaires de maisons anciennes du Québec (APMAQ)
Location: 2050, rue Atateken, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: Folks with DEC-BAC in administration and strong written and spoken French should consider this position, which involves working with a small team focused on "preserving Quebec's residential heritage." You'd be helping develop digital tools and strategies for furthering this mission.
Re-upholsterer
Rate: $25 per hour
Company: Biltmore Domicile
Location: 4419, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: This job sort of requires French, but it's more important that you're good with your hands and somewhat knowledgeable when it comes to upholstery, or at least furniture. Your job would be just that: removing and replacing filling and fabric on furniture.
Cafeteria cook
Rate: $27.58 per hour
Company: Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
Location: 5100, rue Sherbrooke Est, Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: For this culinary job, you'll need a DEP in food services, or a foreign equivalent. In this position, you'd be in charge of a school cafeteria serving anywhere between 100 and 1,000 meals, depending on your placement. The job also involves coordinating the staff working the kitchen and managing the kitchen itself. You only need one year of experience, though.
Community Worker
Rate: $21.28 per hour
Company: Centre de femmes l'Éclaircie
Location: 1025, rue Centrale, Sainte-Catherine, QC
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in group facilitation (also known as "animation") with good French skills might be a good fit for this job. You'd be creating and facilitating activities that improve education and self-awareness for women, as well as tracking statistics and welcoming newcomers with guided sessions.
Museum Registrar
Rate: $21.17 per hour
Company: Société du vieux-port de Montréal, Inc.
Location: Montréal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have some (but less than a year) of similar experience and a driver's license, this might be your next job! It requires physical strength, dexterity and accuracy as you prepare exhibits, mount and install displays, arrange lighting and even do some painting and furniture movement. For a part-time physical job, it's hard to do better than this!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.