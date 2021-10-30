8 Tasty MTL Brunch Spots That Aren't The Usual 'Scene' So You Won't See Everyone You Know
When you want to roll out of bed and eat... without lineups or small talk.
It's no secret that Montrealers love brunch. And while the brunch scene in Montreal can be... well... a scene, sometimes you just want to roll out of bed and pig out at a restaurant where you won't run into anyone.
Not only are these eight spots delicious, but they're also not the same old places everyone goes all the time — perfect for avoiding crowds and focusing on the best part of brunch: the food.
SHAY
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bringing Lebanese cuisine to the classic North American brunch, SHAY is one of the most creative concepts to join Montreal's legendary brunch world.
Le Passé Composé At Time Out Market
Address: Eaton Centre, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's true that Le Passé Composé is one of the more popular spots in town for weekend brunch, but getting in at Time Out Market, in the heart of downtown, instead of the original location, is definitely a way to avoid seeing everyone in your neighbourhood.
Yaourti
Address: 1407, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While this gorgeous yogurt cafe doesn't technically have a brunch menu, "Greek yogurt-forward" dishes make for a perfect late morning or early afternoon meal. How delicious does a taste of the Mediterranean sound?
Le Pontiac
Address: 701, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Brunch fans will want to visit this restaurant asap because it's poised to become one of the hottest brunch spots in the city very soon.
Alejandro
Address: 1481, rue Atateken, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot gives brunch a Mexican flair and creates an experience unlike any other.
Kamúy
Address: 1485, rue Jeanne Mance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot's all about bringing the flavours and vibrancy of the Caribbean to your weekend meal.
Chez José Café
Address: 173, ave. Duluth E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been to Chez José, then you know this place is about as down-to-earth as it gets. And the fact that the food is incredible is the cherry on top.
Le P'tit Rustik
Address: 4057, rue Drolet, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It may be called P'tit, but this place brings big-time flavour to the city's brunch roster.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.