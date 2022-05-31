An Old Montreal Terrasse Is Hosting 'Jazz Brunches' With Bellinis & A $39 Table d'Hôte
Brunch and live jazz on a lush terrasse? Yes please! ☀️
What are some things that just about all Montrealers love? Brunch, live music, terrasses, and cocktails. And guess what, one Montreal terrasse has decided to combine all four!
Starting June 4, you'll be able to hear the sweet sounds of live jazz music while sipping on afternoon cocktails at Vieux-Port Steakhouse's gorgeous garden terrasse. Basically, a Montrealer's summer dream come true.
The Vieux-Port Steakhouse's terrasse.Courtesy of Vieux-Port Steakhouse
As for what's on the menu, you'll get to choose between the $39 two-course menu or items on the à la carte menu, which contains iconic brunch dishes such as an avocado toast, a smoked salmon bagel, a steak n’ eggs plate, or a breakfast poutine.
Of course, your brunch wouldn't be complete without the option of a delicious mimosa or Bellini — or both!
“Montreal jazz players' reputation is second to none, as is that of our restaurant. It was obvious to us that we had to combine the two to create a summer event on our terrace. It's a unique experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else in Montreal," said David Gagnon, Vieux-Port Steakhouse's General Manager.
The jazz brunches won't be the only thing happen on Vieux-Port Steakhouse's terrasse this summer either. This Old Port restaurant has got something going on every single day of the week!
As of June 6, every Monday to Wednesday, this Montreal restaurant will be having a "Bubbles and Seafood" special that lets you indulge in two glasses of champagne and a tasty seafood platter for a reduced price during happy hour.
Then, on Thursdays and Fridays, this spot will have a sale on margaritas, so you can sip the night away while listening to some of the best Montreal DJs on its lush terrasse.
Vieux-Port Steakhouse's Jazz Brunches
A woman playing the violon.
Courtesy of Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Address: 39, rue Saint-Paul E., Montreal, QC
When: Starting June 4, 2022
