Montreal's New Boozy Brunch Spot Has Cognac-Caviar Hollandaise & Gold-Dusted Frittatas
Grab your fanciest friend for brunch with a side of pizzazz.
Let's be honest: brunch is the best meal and no one does it quite like Montreal. The proof is in the pudding — or, rather, the pancakes — at 212, Old Montreal's swanky new restaurant and supper club, which just started serving Sunday brunch.
With a brunch menu as luscious and decadent as its dinner menu, 212's Sunday offerings give the classics a little extra flair. For instance, the eggs benedict — made with spinach, ricotta and prosciutto — is topped with a cognac and caviar hollandaise. The golden frittata has Emmental cheese, smoked mozzarella, aged cheddar, leeks, mushrooms black truffles, and actual gold powder.
There's also a smoked duck bagel with smoked duck breast, marinated eggplant, microgreens, Kalamata aioli, and avocado as well as a selection of beef, salmon and tuna tartare.
If your sweet tooth is calling, the 'Dream Pancakes' with homemade maple syrup butter and berry coulis live up to their name of being totally dreamy. Or, if you want to add sparkles to the mix, you can get the 'Pièce de Résistance': a sundae with homemade ice cream, Toblerone, waffle rolls, and cookies, all served in a giant martini glass.
Courtesy of 212 Montreal
Of course, no brunch is complete without something to drink. 212's impressive cocktail list has made its way to the Sunday menu, including Bellinis, Mimosas and the restaurant's namesake, Le 212 with Grey Goose, Vermouth Rosso, St-Germain, lime, and yuzu. If you're craving some caffeine, enjoy beans from Nariño, Columbia, which brothers Chef Santiago and General Manager Sebastien call home. Their family teaches other growers in the region the tricks of the trade and helps to grow some of the best coffee in the country.
As for why 212 decided to serve brunch, owner Brooke Walsh told MTL Blog, "We decided to start doing the brunch parties on Sunday because we're confident Chef Santy makes some of the best brunch items in the city, combined with no one else was really doing Sunday boozy brunch right now, so why not?"
Perfect for a birthday celebration, date night or just adding a little sparkle to your weekend, 212's brunch is the ultimate definition of treating yourself... and you deserve it!
212 Sunday Brunch
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With all the same pizzazz and good vibes of its dinner service, 212's brunch is just what you need to give your weekend the sparkle it deserves.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
