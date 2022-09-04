9 Montreal Jobs That Pay More Than $60,000 Annually
Some don't require a university degree!
As the summer winds down, maybe it's time to get back into the working mindset — or even change careers! This list of jobs located in Montreal that pay at least $60,000 annually is a great place to kick off your search, daydream about a new position or discover your next great opportunity.
Some of these jobs have remote options and great benefits, and others don't even require a university degree! It's a tough market right now, but there are still plenty of positions out there that may be calling your name.
Residential Construction Supervisor
Salary: $36 hourly, 40 hours per week
Employer: Reno Installation Expert Inc.
Where: 765 Crois Savard, Brossard, QC
Who Should Apply: People with at least a year of experience supervising construction can apply to this position, which involves supervising, coordinating and hiring a team of 3 to 4 labourers. You can expect to work some overtime in this role, as you estimate costs, prepare reports, oversee training and interpret blueprints.
Accommodation Services Manager
Salary: $32.05 hourly, 40 hours per week
Employer: Hotel de Paris
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have a non-university diploma and at least two years of hotel experience, this might be the job for you. In this role, you'd be preparing budgets, addressing customers, negotiating with both clients and suppliers and implementing policies to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Community Centre Co-ordinator
Salary: $61,756 and $74,933, based on experience
Employer: Action Main-d'Œuvre MTL, Inc.
Where: 3320 Boulevard Rosemont, Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have three years of experience working with people with adjustment difficulties and employment integration, this role at a non-profit serving people with autism and intellectual disabilities might be your next step. Your job would entail managing services for these targeted groups, ensuring high-quality care and delegating case files to different counsellors.
Accountant
Salary: $65,000 to $75,000, based on experience
Employer: Diane Egan Langevin Emploi Recrutement et Associés Inc.
Where: 2001 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa, Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual Montrealers with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting (or a similar field) and 3 to 5 years of accounting experience are eligible for this job, which requires monitoring the financial activities of three national branches of the company: Canadian, American and British. You'd also be making budgets, of course, and producing regular reports.
IT Analyst
Salary: $65,000 to $90,000, based on experience
Where: Brossard, QC (remote work available)
Who Should Apply: Workers with Bachelor's degrees (or equivalent experience) in information technology and related topics would be a good fit for this position. The role involves interacting with clients, developing and implementing IT business practices, and training other workers in the future. If you like working with computer security and technology policy for businesses, this could be the job for you.
Dental Hygienist
Salary: $35 to $50 hourly, 30 hours per week
Employer: Personnel Dentaire SENC
Where: 275 Rue Notre-Dame Est, Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have a DEC in dental hygiene, two years of experience, and very good English, this opportunity may be a good fit. In this role, you'd be assessing patients' oral care needs and performing treatments as needed, as well as teaching the basics of good oral hygiene.
Landscaper
Salary: $35.54 hourly, 40 to 50 hours per week
Employer: Arthier Pavatech
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Strong Montrealers with high school diplomas and an ASP construction certification card are invited to apply to this job, which involves helping to build some of the city's green spaces and architectural projects. Experience in civil engineering and urban landscaping is a big plus, and the work will be conducted primarily in French.
Marketing Product Manager
Salary: $65,000 to $85,000, based on experience
Employer: PME MTL Grand Sud-Ouest
Where: 3617 Rue Wellington, Montreal, QC (100% REMOTE)
Who Should Apply: People with Bachelor's degrees in Marketing or a similar field and at least two years of related experience are a good fit for this position. Understanding of SAAS (software as a service) principles is also a plus. In this role, you'd be developing marketing strategies and monitoring tools to follow your objectives. You should be bilingual for this job, which is fully remote (although you must be based in Quebec).
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $65,000 to $75,000, based on experience
Employer: Bray Larouche et Associés
Where: 2000 Rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Secretarial or other office training is a must for this role, which requires eight years of experience in a similar position. Your tasks would include answering calls, organizing meetings, managing mail and documents and maintaining the company president's personal agenda. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and complete bilingualism are strong assets for this position.