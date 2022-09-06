The Bell Centre & Place Bell Are Hosting A Job Fair Where You Can Get Hired On The Spot
Le Groupe CH is hosting a job fair this week to fill a variety of positions at both the Bell Centre in Montreal and Place Bell in Laval and you can be directly hired on the spot.
The career fair will take place at Place Bell on September 8 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Bell Centre on September 13 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"We are currently looking for new talent to be part of various event teams," Groupe CH said. Whether it's a hockey game, concert or festival, you can get paid to be part of the action along with a few pretty sweet perks.
As a Groupe CH employee, you will have access to a wide range of benefits, including special social events (Rocket ice skating, holiday party, exclusive tours and happy hour), discounts on food during event nights, discounts at the Tricolore Sports boutique and easy access to public transportation.
Le Groupe CH is looking to fill many spots in these five positions:
- Promotional Agent: The promotional agent interacts directly with clients by ensuring promotional and event activities in the field. The primary responsibilities are the distribution of promotional material, the promotion of brands and activation zones and the animation of crowds.
- Ticket Agent and Call Centre: The ticketing and Call Centre Agent is responsible for conducting sales transactions with customers by phone or email while providing courteous, empathetic and dynamic service.
- Fast Food Attendant: The Fast Food Attendant ensures that you have a thorough knowledge of the menu and how to prepare the items. The main responsibilities are to serve food and beverages with speed and accuracy while using your best customer service.
- Boutique Sales Clerk: The sales clerk's mandate is to meet with customers, identify their needs and advise them on the products available. They carry out transactions with customers while optimizing the customer experience.
- Security Agent: The security agent's mandate is to secure the perimeter by analyzing the environment. They must also control access, welcome visitors and operate metal detectors. They must hold a permanent security guard license.
Le Groupe CH Job Fair
When: September 8 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Place Bell) & September 13 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Bell Centre)
Address: Place Bell - 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC & Bell Centre. Entrance via 1280 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal, QC
