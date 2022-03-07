8 Jobs In Montreal Advertising $100,000+ Salaries — Maybe Then You Could Afford Gas
Many don't require more formal education than a Bachelor's degree.
If you're looking to change jobs or make a career shift, now may be the time.
We scoured the job boards so yuo don't have to found interesting positions right here in Montreal that, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank, pay at least $100,000 annually.
Let this list be a starting point — a source of inspiration as you begin your jobs hunt.
Note that these postings will most likely disappear once companies find suitable candidates.
Internet Security Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Morgan Stanley is looking for a bilingual candidate with a Bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience in the field. Be prepared to work quickly under pressure — and to make the big bucks.
General Practice Dentist via Personnel Dentaire
Salary: $150,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you're finishing up your PhD in Health Sciences (Dental Medicine) and looking to open up shop in Ville-Émard, this could be the job for you! Experience is an asset, but not a requirement.
Industry Technology Advisor at The National Research Council of Canada
Salary: $126,500 to $138,927/year
Where: Boucherville, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have engineering experience or a degree in science or engineering and you're willing to commute to Boucherville, this might be your dream job!
Senior Software Developer at David's Tea Inc.
Salary: $135,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This job only requires a Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and five years of experience. (And we bet there's free tea in the office... but we can't guarantee that.)
Cloud Architect at DXC Technology
Salary: $105,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Why you should apply: Who doesn't want to be a cloud architect? No, but seriously, you only need a Bachelor's degree and five years of experience to be considered for the position.
Marketing Director at Samuelsohn LTD
Salary: $100,000 to $150,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This job pays very well, considering applicants only need a CEGEP degree (or an equivalent) and a minimum of five years of experience to apply.
Director of Development at Novopro Projects Inc.
Salary: $100,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a job in the mining industry with opportunities for travel, we may have just found your new job. A Bachelor's degree and five years of experience are required.
Professional Services Manager at Emergex Subventions Inc.
Salary: $100,000 to $140,000/year
Where: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This job is your chance to make over 100k this year with that Bachelor of computer science (or equivalent) and three years of experience!