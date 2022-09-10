Parks Canada Is Hiring Across The Country & You Could Earn Over $90,000 A Year
Get paid to be one with nature! 🏔
Have you been eyeing a job with the Government of Canada? Luckily, Parks Canada is currently hiring all across the country right now and a few jobs pay over $90,000 a year. With countless natural beauties across Canada, who wouldn't want to get paid to be one with nature, amirite?
From positions including IT technician, park wardens, social science analysts and loads of administrative jobs, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you'd get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what it takes then dust off those résumés and apply away.
System Integration Analyst
Salary: $75,042 to $91,868
Location: Gatineau (Québec)
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have graduated with a diploma or degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science or information technology. Significant experience with web server administration (WebSphere / IIS / Apache) and experience with designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise** application software architecture is a must.
A Secret security clearance is required for this specific role. English is also essential, however, no other language requirements are needed. The deadline to apply is September 13, 2022.
Park Warden
Salary: $66,807 to $75,963
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Successful completion of post-secondary education with a diploma or degree in a field related to the position. An acceptable combination of education and applicable experience as an armed peace officer may be considered for the post-secondary education requirement is needed for this position.
Experience working in a job related to law enforcement work as an armed (sidearm carrying) peace officer is required as is working in collaboration with various internal or external law enforcement partners. Various language requirements are needed and the deadline to apply is February 14, 2023.
Administrative Positions
Salary: $50,980 to $66,089
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: According to Parks Canada this particular inventory will be used to staff CR-04, AS-01 and AS-02 positions within the Parks Canada Agency, with varying tenures (casual, term, indeterminate), linguistic profiles (BBB/BBB, CBC/CBC) or requirements (bilingual, English essential, French essential), security requirements (Reliability Status or Secret), terms and conditions of employment, and work locations based on organizational needs.
A secondary school diploma (or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience) is required for this job. Experience in the use of the Microsoft Office Suite and experience providing administrative support services is a must.
IT Technician
Salary: $75,042 to $91,868
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position to be staffed or have an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience in a field relevant to the position.
Experience in installing, configuring, troubleshooting, or providing detailed support for software and/or hardware as well as providing technical assistance, training and advice to clients with varying degrees of IT technical knowledge is required. Various language requirements are needed for this job including bilingual Imperative (BBB/BBB) and English or French essential.
Social Science Analyst
Salary: $72,904 to $84,369
Location: Calgary (Alberta, Vancouver (British Columbia), Winnipeg (Manitoba), Halifax (Nova Scotia), Cornwall (Ontario), Gatineau (Québec), Québec (Québec).
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with an acceptable specialization in economics, sociology or statistics. Experience in preparing datasets for statistical analysis and experience with statistical analysis of datasets. Candidate must also have experience planning research studies for market or tourism research and creating surveys for market or tourism research.
Various language requirements are needed for this post including bilingual Imperative BBB/BBB and English essential. Applicants will also be required to undergo a Reliability Status security clearance.
