A 12-Year-Old Has Died After Getting Hit By A Bus In Longueuil
Police are treating the collision as an accident.
A 12-year-old has died after being struck by a public transit bus in Longueuil. Local police say the pre-teen was walking on Boulevard Roland Thierrian, near the intersection with Chemin du Tremblay, around 7:30 a.m. when the accident occurred.
"The girl's identity has been confirmed and the family has been notified," said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson François Boucher.
"Traffic is now blocked on Roland Thierren between Jacques Cartier and Chemin du Tremblay."
Emergency personnel responding to the accident confirmed the young victim's death on the scene. The bus driver was treated for shock.
It's unknown whether the girl was on her way to school when she was hit by the bus.
A SPAL investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the collision. Right now, they're considering it an accident. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.