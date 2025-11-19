The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is rolling into Montreal this week & it's free to check out
Santa will also be making an appearance! 🎅
If the first snowfall didn't already put you in holiday mode, the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan should do the trick. The iconic, glowing red truck is touring across Canada again this year, with several Montreal-area stops scheduled over the next few weeks.
Just like the CPKC holiday train rolling through town this month, the festive caravan is hard to miss. It includes lights, music, colourful displays, a full holiday photo setup, and free drinks. Meanwhile, Santa Claus himself — the Coca-Cola version — is also making appearances throughout the tour.
With hundreds of stops scheduled to occur throughout North America, here's where you can see it around Montreal.
Montreal-area stops
The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan makes its first Quebec appearance on November 19 in Laval at Place Bell, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
After that, it heads to:
- Quartier Dix30 in Brossard – November 21, 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Downtown Montreal for the Santa Claus Parade – November 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel – November 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a visit from the Grinch)
- Old Port of Montreal (Rue de la Commune Ouest) – November 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to the main events, the caravan usually makes shorter two-to-three-hour stops at grocery stores and local landmarks. This year's smaller visits include:
- IGA Extra Marché Auteuil, 5680 boul. des Laurentides, Laval – November 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra Marché Alim Crevier, Sainte-Dorothée, Laval – November 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 249 boul. Harwood, Vaudreuil-Dorion – November 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 1315 boul. Iberville, Repentigny – December 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 8130 boul. Champlain, Montreal – December 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pasquier, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – December 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Super C, 107 boul. Cardinal-Léger, Pincourt – December 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 3315 chemin de Chambly, Longueuil – December 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA, Varennes – December 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 1430 boul. Saint-Antoine, Saint-Jérôme – December 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur – December 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- IGA Extra, 6250 boul. Cousineau, Longueuil – December 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Marché Saint-Joseph, boulevard Saint-Joseph Est, Montreal – December 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Coca-Cola says more stops and addresses will be released soon, so keep an eye out for updates as the caravan moves through the region.
Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan 2025
Price: Free
When: November 19 to mid-December 2025
Where: Various stops across Quebec, with multiple events in the Montreal region
Website: Coca-Cola Canada
This article was inspired by "La méga Caravane Coca-Cola de Noël débarque au Québec cette semaine et c'est GRATUIT" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec
- This festive Christmas village is opening near Montreal and it includes free hot chocolate ›
- 7 enchanting Christmas towns less than 3 hours from Montreal for a magical weekend getaway ›
- A holiday train is rolling into Montreal this month with festive lights and free concerts ›
- The magical CPKC Holiday Train is back this month — Here are all the stops in Quebec ›