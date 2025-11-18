Canada's best employers were revealed and these 13 Quebec companies made the cut
One company gives new parents 100% of their salary for up to 18 weeks.
If you're on the hunt for a new job in Quebec, a national ranking just dropped that might help you narrow the search.
The 2026 edition of Canada's Top 100 Employers is out, and a handful of Quebec-based companies made the cut, including several with head offices right here in Montreal. The list highlights employers that stand out for things like benefits, work culture, time off, flexibility and community involvement, and this year’s winners range from software firms to banks, universities and global manufacturers.
Here are the Quebec companies that landed on Canada's Top 100 list for 2026, along with a few of the perks they are known for.
Quebec companies on Canada's Top 100 Employers 2026 list
Audiokinetic (Montreal)
A Montreal-based software company best known in the gaming world, Audiokinetic was recognized in part for its parental leave policy, which can top up salary to 100% for up to 18 weeks for new parents.
Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) – Montreal
Canada's development bank, headquartered in Montreal, offers a defined benefit pension plan along with a savings and investment plan that includes matching employer contributions, plus financial planning workshops and development opportunities.
Danone Canada (Boucherville)
This major food company's Canadian HQ is across the river in Boucherville. Employees can benefit from a peer recognition program where colleagues send each other "Bucketlist" points that can be redeemed for gifts or charitable donations, encouraging day-to-day appreciation.
Desjardins Group (Lévis)
Desjardins' financial co-operative based in Lévis offers hybrid and flexible work options, a commuting allowance to help cover transit and car-sharing costs, and even an internal ridesharing platform to make getting to work easier.
Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (Montreal)
Employees at the company's Montreal head office can get significant discounts on coffee makers and beverages like coffee, cocoa, tea and cider, along with the broader benefits and development programs that helped it land on the list.
Lightspeed Commerce (Montreal)
The Montreal tech company supports hybrid work with a "work from anywhere" style policy that lets employees work remotely from another country or location within Canada for part of the year, while still keeping strong ties to its local office.
L'Oréal Canada (Montreal)
L'Oréal's Canadian headquarters are in Montreal, and the company runs an annual day of community volunteering that supports a range of social and environmental organizations, alongside its internal development and benefits programs.
Plusgrade (Montreal)
This Montreal-based software firm offers flexible work options, including the ability to work outside an employee's home location for a set number of days per year, which can make remote and hybrid work more adaptable for staff.
Pomerleau (Montreal)
The construction firm, headquartered in Montreal, supports hybrid work with things like a monthly cell phone allowance and transit subsidies, helping to offset commuting costs for employees who come on site.
Rio Tinto (Montreal)
With its head office in Montreal, Rio Tinto was recognized in part for its parental leave top-ups, which can bring all new parents to 100% of salary for up to 18 weeks, along with broader benefits and career development options.
UAP Inc. (Montreal)
The motor vehicle parts company recently doubled its coverage for mental health practitioners and expanded access to a wider range of specialists, including psychotherapists and family and marriage therapists, reflecting a stronger focus on mental health.
Université de Montréal (Montreal)
Université de Montréal made the list with perks like a reduced summer schedule, where staff can work a 32-hour week over four days between mid-June and mid-August, with Mondays or Fridays off, plus the usual university-style benefits and development opportunities.
WSP Canada (Montreal)
The engineering firm, headquartered in Montreal, supports new parents with maternity leave top-ups and the option to extend parental leave into unpaid time off, along with a range of professional development programs across its Canadian offices.