For Pro members only
Summary

This Montreal bar hosts nude karaoke nights and it's exactly what it sounds like

As if getting up on stage wasn't nerve-wracking enough...

People strip and sing at Cafe Cleopatra in Montreal.

Upstairs at Café Cleopatra on Saint-Laurent, a late-night event called Bareoke turns classic karaoke into a strip-friendly, clothing-optional party.

Bareoke: Strip Karaoke
Senior Writer

If regular karaoke gives you stage fright, Montreal has a version that cranks the vulnerability level up to 11… on purpose.

Upstairs at Café Cleopatra on Saint-Laurent, a late-night event called Bareoke turns classic karaoke into a strip-friendly, clothing-optional party. Twice a month, the historic red-light cabaret fills up with people who sing, strip, or just cheer from the crowd, while others do both.

Created about 15 years ago by members of local queer burlesque troupe Glam Gam, Bareoke bills itself as "strip karaoke" and leans hard into body positivity. On a typical night, the upstairs room runs from around 9 p.m. until the early hours of the morning, with a rotating lineup of brave souls taking the mic.

You might see someone nervously peel off a single sock, a duo belting out a power ballad while undressing, or a regular treating it like their own personal rock show.

Acting more as a party than a seedy spectacle, Bareoke draws a diverse mix of people, including long-time burlesque fans, birthday groups, and curious first-timers. The hosts keep things running from the booth while enforcing a strict consent policy: no non-consensual photos or videos, no one on stage unless invited, and zero tolerance for harassment.

Despite the name, getting naked is not actually mandatory. Stripping is optional, singing is optional, and plenty of people just come to watch, clap and soak in the chaos.

But if you do decide to bare all, it may serve as a pleasant distraction from your singing chops.

Bareoke usually runs on the first and third Saturday of the month, from 9 p.m. to about 2 a.m., at Café Cleopatra on Saint-Laurent. There's a cover at the door, typically around $15, with a small discount if you arrive earlier in the night.

Surrounded by glass towers and new developments, Café Cleopatra itself is an icon, standing as one of the last old-school red-light landmarks left at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Laurent. The ground-level portion of the venue is still a strip bar, while upstairs is a cabaret space that hosts drag, burlesque, stand-up comedy, and alternative shows, with Bareoke as one of its longest-running recurring nights.

Bareoke: Strip Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Price: About $15 cover (slightly cheaper before 10 p.m.)

When: First and third Saturday of the month, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Address: Café Cleopatra, 1230 Blvd Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's one of Montreal's wildest karaoke nights, where you can sing, shed a layer or two if you feel like it, or just cheer from the crowd while other people bare it all.

More Info: Bareoke Facebook page

