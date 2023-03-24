A 21-Year-Old Was Stabbed In A Montreal Gas Station Parking Lot
There have been no arrests so far.
Police say a 21-year-old man is "out of danger" following a stabbing Thursday night.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when authorities received a 911 call about an injured person in a gas station parking lot. The Canadian Press reports the lot is on rue de Salaberry near the intersection with rue Marsan in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Officers arrived to find the victim conscious with an upper body wound, SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin told MTL Blog. He was brought to the hospital. Police made no arrests at the scene.
Investigators currently suspect the stabbing occurred after a conflict between the victim and another, so far unidentified individual.
Police had erected a crime scene perimeter to make way for investigators but lifted it early Friday morning.
