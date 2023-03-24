A 21-Year-Old Was Stabbed In A Montreal Gas Station Parking Lot

There have been no arrests so far.

Senior Editor
A Montreal police vehicle.

A Montreal police vehicle.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Police say a 21-year-old man is "out of danger" following a stabbing Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when authorities received a 911 call about an injured person in a gas station parking lot. The Canadian Press reports the lot is on rue de Salaberry near the intersection with rue Marsan in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers arrived to find the victim conscious with an upper body wound, SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin told MTL Blog. He was brought to the hospital. Police made no arrests at the scene.

Investigators currently suspect the stabbing occurred after a conflict between the victim and another, so far unidentified individual.

Police had erected a crime scene perimeter to make way for investigators but lifted it early Friday morning.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
Recommended For You
Loading...