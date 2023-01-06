A 24-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed In Montreal Early Friday Morning
Police say he was at a family gathering, left, and returned with a stab wound.
A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after sustaining an upper-body injury after what Montreal police say was an assault with a sharp object early Friday morning.
The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. when a 911 call alerted authorities to an injured man in an apartment on avenue O'Brien near the intersection with boulevard de la Côte-Vertu in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said officers arrived to find the 24-year-old conscious. His injury is non-life-threatening.
Citing preliminary information, Chèvrefils said the man was at a family gathering inside the avenue O'Brien apartment, left, and returned with the stab wound.
While the apartment, itself, was roped off for investigators and crime scene technicians, as of 2:45 a.m., police did not know where exactly the stabbing took place, nor the circumstances that led to it, the spokesperson continued.
The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning.
