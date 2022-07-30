Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A 30-Year-Old Has Been Hospitalized After Being Stabbed In Montreal

The incident occured Friday night in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal ambulance.

Montreal ambulance.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

A 30-year-old man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood of Montreal.

Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal, stated that 911 received a call around 9:40 Friday night.

The SPVM officers rushed to the scene located at Letourneax Avenue near Adam St. where a man was struck by a "sharp object."

Montreal police located the victim, who was conscious but injured on his upper body. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital and the SPVM is currently awaiting further information regarding his health update.

Chèvrefils stated that the assault was brought on by a conflict between the victim and two suspects. Following the assault, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The scene was closed off for proper investigation and time for the crime scene investigators to understand and analyze the scene in order to pinpoint the "exact circumstances of the assault," the Montreal police said.

Witnesses of the event spoke with the SPVM following the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

This marks the third major stabbing reported by the Montreal police this month.

On July 7, three men were hospitalized following separate stabbings in Montreal. Similarly, on July 12, the SPVM found two men in their twenties with stab wounds.

Additionally, it was only this week that the SPVM reported one person had died and three others were injured after multiple shootings in Montreal.

