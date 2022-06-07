A 34-Year-Old Man Has Died After Getting Shot In Montreal Monday Night
Montreal's 11th homicide of the year, according to police.
A 34-year-old man has died after getting shot in the Montreal borough of Lachine Monday night. The incident represents the Agglomeration of Montreal's 11th homicide of the year, according to the SPVM.
Police say they found the victim after responding to an 11:30 p.m. 911 call concerning a gunshot and an injured individual near the intersection of rue Richmond and avenue Saint-Pierre at the eastern end of the borough.
He was transported to the hospital in what SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois described as critical condition and later died.
The police perimeter around the scene of the crime was still up as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Comtois said investigators were searching the area for witnesses and cameras that may have captured what happened.
