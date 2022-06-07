Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

​A 34-Year-Old Man Has Died After Getting Shot In Montreal Monday Night

Montreal's 11th homicide of the year, according to police.

​Montreal police officer. Right: intersection of rue Richmond and avenue Saint-Pierre in Lachine in 2019.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Google Maps

A 34-year-old man has died after getting shot in the Montreal borough of Lachine Monday night. The incident represents the Agglomeration of Montreal's 11th homicide of the year, according to the SPVM.

Police say they found the victim after responding to an 11:30 p.m. 911 call concerning a gunshot and an injured individual near the intersection of rue Richmond and avenue Saint-Pierre at the eastern end of the borough.

He was transported to the hospital in what SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois described as critical condition and later died.

The police perimeter around the scene of the crime was still up as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Comtois said investigators were searching the area for witnesses and cameras that may have captured what happened.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

