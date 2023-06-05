A Boogie Wit A Hoodie's 'Me Vs. Myself' Tour Is Coming To Montreal This June
There are only a few tickets left!
Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie has been making waves and redefining the sound of New York. Hailing from the Bronx, he has been hailed as "the most promising young rapper this city has produced in quite some time" by none other than The New York Times. With an astounding 18 billion global streams under his belt, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie is a force to be reckoned with.
Previously selling out the iconic Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, this sensational New York artist is now bringing his unparalleled energy to Place Bell in Laval. Joined by the incredibly talented Mariah The Scientist, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie will take the stage for an electrifying performance that will leave you and your friends breathless.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Me Vs. Myself
When: June 21 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)
Address: 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll be vibing to A Boogie Wit A Hoodie's chart-topping hits like "Drowning" and "Look Back At It" that will have you dancing all night long.