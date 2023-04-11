A Broadway Musical Concert Inspired By Alice In Wonderland Is Coming To Montreal
A little mad, a little magical. 🎩🫖
Get ready to fall down the rabbit hole at a Broadway musical concert in downtown Montreal, inspired by the beloved classic "Alice in Wonderland." On April 16, you can catch the world premiere of the "Mad Hatter The Musical" score at the Places des Arts, performed live with an all-star cast and accompanied by the Longueuil Symphony Orchestra.
The musical tells the back story of Wonderland's iconic tea party host while exploring themes around disability, mental health and perseverance. A young man named Franklin Magellan finds his place in the magical realm (and a little madness) after enduring hardships in a bleak Victorian London.
"I instantly fell in love with the story and, of course, the music. I knew immediately that I wanted to be the first to bring this score to life with orchestra,” said Longueuil Symphony Orchestra conductor Alexandre da Costa.
The 24-song concert will feature performances by Brittney Johnson, the first Black actress to play Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway, as the Queen of Hearts, and Alice Fearn of Elphaba fame from "Wicked" in London playing the Mad Hatter's wife.
The creative team behind the show includes award-winning composer and co-creator Michael J. Polo, author Vincent Connor and songwriter Victor Valdez. For the Montreal show, they'll be joined by music director Charlie Reuter and Will Nunziata, who will narrate the story in English.
Those looking for an enchanting escape can grab tickets for the musical adventure, starting at $49.
Mad Hatter The Musical Concert
When: Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m.from
Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve, 260, boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest, 2nd floor
Cost: $49+