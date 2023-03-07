New Skyscrapers In Downtown Montreal Have The Highest Sky Bridge Ever Built In Quebec (PHOTOS)
Here's what you'll find inside the new luxury condo development.
Now they're unmissable. Two monolithic black towers joined by a spindly metal lattice now occupy what used to be empty sky in the Montreal cityscape. This is Maestria, a new condo development rising out of the Quartier des Spectacles neighbourhood like conjoined grim reapers.
Their design is certainly bold. Developers say that metal structure between them will be the highest sky bridge in Quebec. But access will mostly be limited to an elite few. Maestria will be packed with luxury amenities catering to wealthy inhabitants who can afford the price tag: up to $776,000 for a condo in the first phase of sales and $810,700 in the second, according to Narcity Québec. And that excludes the penthouses that will occupy the 56th to 61st floors.
Condo plans currently on offer range from 284-square-foot studios to 959-square-foot two-bedroom units. Two and three-bedroom penthouses cover areas ranging from 1,422 to 2,757 square feet.
The 26th-floor, wifi-equipped sky bridge marks the location of the towers' shared 40,000 square feet of amenities. Those listed on the project website include a hammam, sauna, spa, gym, pool, lounge, library, private screening room, art studio, virtual golf room, game room, and business centre. Residents will also have access to a car wash and bike workshop.
At the towers' base will be 51,000 square feet of commercial space, which developers say will include restaurants, cafés and convenience stores.
Narcity reports that residents are set to start moving in between the summer and fall of 2023.