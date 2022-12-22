Search on MTL Blog

5 Pitch-Perfect Cafés In Montreal For Music Lovers

Coffee with some tunes thrown in the mix.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​Someone poses in front of rows of records. Right: People gather around tables near a DJ booth.

Someone poses in front of rows of records. Right: People gather around tables near a DJ booth.

@le180g | Instagram, @cafegotsoul | Instagram

There's a Montreal café for every taste — foodie and musical taste, that is. If you enjoy scanning stacks of vinyl records, catching live DJ sets, or taking in piano performances with a coffee in one hand and fork in the other, these places have you covered:

Le 180G

Where: 5866, ave de Lorimier

Reason to go: This vinyl cafe in Rosemont stacks records and cappuccino cups so you can rouse while you browse. There's also an adjoining casse-croûte food counter, called Ma Mere en Feu, with burgers, fried chicken, homemade pogos and poutine, among other fare. It was deemed a "magical, yet somewhat hidden, gem" by CN Traveler.

Website

Café Got Soul

Where: 1970, rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Reason to go: This Little Burgundy café offers coffee and samosas on one side and records, urban art and sneakers on the other. It makes for a hip excursion, especially when one of the resident DJs is throwing down on the central set-up.

Website

Café OSMO

Where: 51, rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Reason to go: This discreet café near the corner of St-Laurent and Sherbrooke is a perfect stopover for coffee, a Japanese-inspired meal and a record browse. The menu spans miso soup, kaarage dishes and various curries prepared by Marusan. The spot also hosts weekly broadcasts with guest DJs and vinyl-only sets to accompany your meal.

Website

Le Depanneur Café

Where: 206, rue Bernard Ouest

Reason to go: This Bohemian-style café hosts live acoustic shows and piano performances, so you're serenaded while you dig into one of their epic grilled cheese sandwiches or all-day, everyday breakfast platters. Music, coffee, brunch, check!

Website

Café SAT

Where: 6, place du Marché

Reason to go: "Baristas by day, DJs by night" is the tagline at this downtown Montreal café attached to the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT). During the day, you can get third-wave coffee and farm-fresh meals in the well-lit industrial space. On Friday nights, starting at 4 p.m., the venue hosts the independent web radio station Shift Montreal, so you can catch live electronic music sets by local artists. Once a month, the café also becomes a club from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Website

    Sofia Misenheimer
