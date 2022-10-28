This Motel In Laval Has A Dreamy Alice In Wonderland Room With A Heart-Shaped Tub (PHOTOS)
Also, lots and lots of mirrors.🪞✨
The Alice in Wonderland room at a motel in Laval may be in the cards if you're looking for a magical city escape. Instead of diving down a rabbit hole, Le Fabreville is a 30-minute drive from Montreal and offers over a dozen themed suites to add some sparkle to your weekend staycation.
The motel's Wonderland room is filled with mindbending wallpaper and other playful details inspired by the iconic novel that follows a girl named Alice through a series of absurd adventures.
Le Fabreville is a sleeker version of the classic roadside motel, so playful can take on a different meaning here. There are mirrors everywhere — above the four poster bed, on the bedside tables, next to the massive jacuzzi — even the tiled walls are reflective.
Mirrors above the bed. Right, Mirrors in the bathroom reflect the black and white tiling on the walls and ceiling.@w.princetagram | Instagram, @sofsilva.mtl I Instagram
Glossy black and white tiling cascades across the bathroom ceiling and down to the floor, giving a cheeky backdrop to the waterfall shower. There's a similar pattern around the jacuzzi in the main suite.
Instead of taking on a retro diner feel, the diamond-oriented tiles create the illlusion of playing cards and draw attention to the massive heart-shaped hot tub across from the bed.
The tub is bigger than it looks and fills quickly — two people can relax comfortably in each loop of the heart. If you're looking for added ambiance, guests are allowed to bring candles (or get some from the front desk).
The heart-shaped tub. Right, A vintage-style turquoise couch by the bed.@sofsilva.mtl I Instagram
Every piece of deco in the room has been well-considered, from the Victorian lampshades and gold vintage phone, to the modern black fireplace with a bunny portrait and old-fashioned alarm clock above the mantle. Art aside, no rabbits, chesire cats or other pets are allowed in the room during a stay.
The electric fireplace has multiple settings, so you can turn up the heat or just keep the light flickering.
There are also overhead speakers with Bluetooth connectivity built into the room so you can link to a phone, TV or laptop. If you decide to put on one of the custom wonderland soundscapes from YouTube, the room becomes entirely immersive.
Reading "Alice in Wonderland" on the bed. Right, Holding a gold rotary phone.@sofsilva.mtl I Instagram, @w.princetagram | Instagram
The room starts at around $200 per night and comes with a complimentary breakfast in the morning, which you can turn into your own personal tea party. Just try not to descend into madness when it's time to check out.
"La Alice" Suite at Le Fabreville
Where: 4301, boul Dagenais Ouest, Laval