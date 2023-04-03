14 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal This April
Goodbye snow, hello sunshine! 🌸
Spring is that you? Well, The Weather Network forecasts cold temps and some "messy" winter storms into April. Just hang in there a little longer Montrealers... The sunny days are gradually returning so you can (finally) come out of your hibernation.
From the Good Friday–Easter long weekend, sugar shacks and springtime festivities, our city has a lot to offer at this time of the year. Plus, it's no longer freezing cold outside, and that only should motivate you to get dressed and get out.
So, what are you up to this month?
Attend The Urban Sugar Shack At Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $39 for people over 13 years old.
When: April 1, 8 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 2, 9 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: This month, the Ste-Hélène Bistro-Terrasse has transformed into an urban sugar shack offering a menu featuring tons of maple syrup-infused dishes. Treat your stomach before wandering through the island park.
Dance The Night Away At The Shrek Rave
Price: $31.50
Where: Club Soda, 1225, boulevard Saint-Laurent
When: April 22, 2023, at 10 p.m.
Why You Should Go: After launching the first edition of the Spongebob Squarepants rave in Montreal last month, event organizer Ka5sh is bringing his iconic green ogre-themed party to our city. You can expect a silly yet fun time!
Shop At A Giant Vintage Home Decor & Craft Market
Price: Free to attend
Where:
- Alexis Nihon Shopping Centre, 1500, avenue Atwater
- Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church, 5945, rue Cartier
When:
- April 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Alexis Nihon Shopping Centre)
- April 22 and 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church)
Why You Should Go: Turquoise's Treasures is back with two mega pop-ups this month. They promise plenty of vintage clothing, shoes, home decor, beauty products, artwork, custom gift boxes and more.
Attend A Barbie Dance Party
Price: $30.39
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue Saint-Hubert
When: April 29, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Why You Should Go: At this pink-themed party, you can dress like the iconic blond plastic doll and watch drag performances by Lady Boom Boom, Kiara and Rainbow.
Go Ice-Skating At The Esplanade Tranquille
Price: Access to the ice rink is free and skates are available for rent at $11.96 per adult.
When: The ice skating rink is open every day.
- Sundays to Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: the Esplanade Tranquille on rue Sainte-Catherine O. in the Quartier des spectacles
Why You Should Go: You have until April 10 to discover (or rediscover) Au bord du lac Tranquille, an interactive video projection creation by Mirari and Normal Studio. For 30 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day, the massive rink at Esplanade Tranquille becomes host to virtual aquatic animals who follow skaters along their paths.
Stuff Yourself At An Easter Brunch
Price: $32 for a two-course brunch
Where:
- Jacopo, 436, Place Jacques-Cartier
- Gaspar, 89, rue de la Commune E.
When:
- April 9 at Jacopo
- From April 8 to 10 at Gaspar
Why You Should Go: Some Old Montreal eateries are serving a special brunch menu on Easter weekend. Alternatively, you can have an unlimited feast at these all-you-can-eat brunch restaurants.
Discover A New Immersive Art Exhibit
Price: $15
When: From April 7
- Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Place Bonaventure, 800, rue de la Gauchetière O. #240
Why You Should Go: ‘Miroir Miroir’ invites you to plunge into your imagination and interact with five immersive art installations. Your senses and thoughts should guide you and influence your experience.
Watch Creole Movies At Festival Cinema Vues D'Afrique
Price: The entrance fee is $10.
When: April 21 to 20
Where: 335, boulevard de Maisonneuve E.
Why You Should Go: In this competition, local and international film directors will present over a hundred African and creole movies. The festival will also feature food, visual arts and shows.
Shop At La Grande Braderie Mode Quebecoise
Price: Free to attend
When: April 13 to 16. Open from 5 p.m. on April 13.
Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350, rue Saint-Paul E.
Why You Should Go: About 100 local designers will present their old and newest collections at this fashionable event. It's a good opportunity to buy unique garments made by québécois talents at a discounted price.
Go See Echo By Cirque du Soleil
Price: From $60
When:
- From April 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.
- April 23 and 30 at 5 p.m.
- April 29 at 4 p.m.
- April 30 at 1 p.m.
Where: Old Port
Why You Should Go: You could be one of the first Montrealers to watch this new circus tale of evolution. The spectacle will run throughout spring and summer in the Old Port.
Attend The Art Souterrain Festival
Price: Free to attend
When: Until April 9
Where: Five exhibition locations
- Place Ville Marie
- Montreal World Trade Centre
- Jacques Parizeau building
- Palais des Congrès de Montreal
- Place de la cité internationale
Why You Should Go: Montreal's underground city celebrates contemporary art this month. About thirty artists are exhibiting works under the theme of "party time."
See A New Art Exhibition At The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Price: $16 from 21 to 30 year old. $24 for 31 years old or older.
When: Until August 20
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Should Go: Indian multimedia artist Nalini Malani's exhibition showcases an animation chamber with video artworks challenging notions like gender inequality and civil conflict.
Ride A BIXI
Price: 30-day BIXI passes are $20 before tax. Before April 15, the season pass costs $89.
When: The BIXI season starts on April 15 (weather permitting) and ends on November 15.
Where: You can find the BIXI station map here.
Why You Should Do It: The snow is melting so we can finally go on scenic bicycle tours along the Lachine Canal. And if you're lucky you could get one of the special bikes decorated by local street artists.
Go See Angele's Concert At The Bell Centre
Price: From $53
When: April 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell, 1909, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Why You Should Go: The Belgian superstar is stopping in our city for one concert as part of her Nonante-Cinq Tour.