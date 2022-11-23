A Car Rammed Into A Baby Stroller On A Montreal Street & Then Took Off
Police are investigating the hit-and-run.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Montreal police say they're investigating a hit-and-run involving a baby stroller that took place on November 16.
A video posted to Twitter by Polytechnique Montréal professor, Sarah Dorner, shows the moment a car goes through a stop sign and hits the stroller in a crosswalk, pushing it to the other side of the street. The person who was behind the stroller then runs after it.
\u201cConcernant le d\u00e9lit de fuite impliquant un enfant dans sa poussette survenu le 16 novembre dernier, le SPVM s\u2019est pr\u00e9sent\u00e9 sur les lieux \u00e0 ce moment et une enqu\u00eate est en cours depuis.\u201d— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1669208595
Dorner confirmed the baby is "ok." She said the incident occurred at the corner Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues in Outremont.
The SPVM said Wednesday that it dispatched officers to the scene following the collision.
\u201cComme vous tous, je suis sous le choc apr\u00e8s avoir visionn\u00e9 cette vid\u00e9o. Je suis en communication avec le SPVM et j\u2019esp\u00e8re que ceux-ci pourront identifier rapidement le ou la conductrice du v\u00e9hicule.\nMalgr\u00e9 tout cela, je suis soulag\u00e9 d\u2019apprendre que l\u2019enfant se porte bien. #polmtl\u201d— Laurent Desbois_Outremont (@Laurent Desbois_Outremont) 1669175771
Reacting on Twitter, Outremont Borough Mayor Laurent Desbois said he was "in shock after having seen this video."
"I am in communication with the SPVM and I hope that they will be able to quickly identify the driver of the vehicle. Despite all this, I am relieved to learn that the child is doing well."