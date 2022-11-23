Search on MTL Blog

A Car Rammed Into A Baby Stroller On A Montreal Street & Then Took Off

Police are investigating the hit-and-run.

Senior Editor
Screenshots from a video posted to Twitter by Polytechnique Montréal professor Sarah Dorner showing a car hit a baby stroller in Outremont on November 16.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Montreal police say they're investigating a hit-and-run involving a baby stroller that took place on November 16.

A video posted to Twitter by Polytechnique Montréal professor, Sarah Dorner, shows the moment a car goes through a stop sign and hits the stroller in a crosswalk, pushing it to the other side of the street. The person who was behind the stroller then runs after it.

Dorner confirmed the baby is "ok." She said the incident occurred at the corner Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues in Outremont.

The SPVM said Wednesday that it dispatched officers to the scene following the collision.

MTL Blog has reached out to Dorner for more information. We'll update this article when we receive a response.

Reacting on Twitter, Outremont Borough Mayor Laurent Desbois said he was "in shock after having seen this video."

"I am in communication with the SPVM and I hope that they will be able to quickly identify the driver of the vehicle. Despite all this, I am relieved to learn that the child is doing well."

