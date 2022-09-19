A Crash Near A Montreal Autoroute 40 Construction Site Sent 3 People To The Hospital
One of the vehicles involved was a pickup truck that witnesses said was leaving the construction site, according to police.
Three people are in the hospital after a crash on an autoroute 40 service road in the Montreal borough of Anjou early Monday morning. According to preliminary information shared by police, one of the vehicles involved, a pickup truck carrying a trailer, was exiting a highway construction site at the time of the collision.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m., when SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says authorities received a 911 call about a crash between two vehicles on the eastbound service road near boulevard Langelier.
Chèvrefils said officers arrived to find the occupants of a car, a male driver and female passenger, both 22 years old, with upper body injuries. They were both brought to the hospital. The spokesperson described the driver's injuries as "minor," while, as of 5:40 a.m., police were still waiting for an update from the hospital on the condition of the passenger.
A 32-year-old male driver was the only person inside the pickup truck. He was also brought to the hospital with minor upper body injuries.
Witnesses are said to have told investigators that the car was going east on the A-40 service road while the truck was travelling south out of the construction site.
Police closed the eastbound section of the service road between the Langelier and Galeries d'Anjou exits early Monday morning while investigators took to the scene to try to piece together exactly what happened.
Chèvrefils did not say whether the pickup truck was involved in highway construction work nor what kind of work was ongoing at the site.
According to the MTQ, the service road was acting as a detour route while the eastbound section of the highway was closed for construction around the Langelier exit between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.