A Downtown Montreal Mega Party With Overnight Alcohol Service Just Launched Ticket Sales
There will be 29 hours of non-stop music at the SAT!
If you've ever been at a party that felt like it was ending too soon, then NON STOP 24/24 might be for you. From May 21 to 23, Montreal's SAT (Société des arts technologiques) will host a 29-hour dance party featuring more than 30 artists. While the party keeps bumping, the drinks will also keep flowing. The party has an unusual exemption from the city to operate its liquor license for 24 hours straight.
It's the first time in the country that an event space has been granted permission to serve alcohol for that long. Organizers say they're working on a plan to make sure residents living near the SAT won't be negatively impacted by partygoers consuming drinks.
"The NON STOP 24/24 project will enable quality nightlife in our city, capable of competing with the largest metropolises in the world," said event spokesperson and Afro-Canadian singer/songwriter Pierre Kwenders.
Starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, an uninterrupted line-up of DJs, including Bamboo Hermann, Lost Heroes, Honeydrip, and M.Bootyspoon, will play music until Monday, May 23 at 3 a.m.
Tickets for the event are now on sale at $60+ for the full 24/24 passport and $40+ for one of the two evenings.
NON STOP 24/24 is the closing event for the Sommet de la Nuit conference on urban nightlife, which is being held from May 18 to 23 at La Tulipe and Monument National. Tickets to attend the conference are $75 and available via Monument National.
The event will open at La Tulipe with an Open Mic evening inviting participants to share testimonies about nighttime in Montreal. Tickets to attend cost $10 and are available at the La Tulipe box office.
NON STOP 24/24
When: May 21 at 10 p.m. until May 23 at 3 a.m.
Where: Société des arts technologiques (SAT), 1201 boul St-Laurent
Cost: $40+ early bird for one night; $60+ early bird for the full event