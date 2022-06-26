Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

A Downtown Montreal Stabbing Left 1 Dead And 3 Injured

It marks the 13th homicide in Montreal this year.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A police officer sits in a marked vehicle.

A police officer sits in a marked vehicle.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Police have taken a 26-year-old man into custody after one person was killed and three people injured in a stabbing in downtown Montreal early Sunday.

Around 6:50 a.m., a call was made to 911 about someone in possible crisis in a Drummond Street apartment.

"The suspect attacked his first two victims, who were family members: his mother and stepfather. Then he entered a nearby apartment and stabbed a third victim before injuring the fourth, who was the building's doorman," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

Three of the four victims were rushed to the hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, two of the three victims are in stable condition, and one is still in critical condition.

The body of the fourth victim, who police say is the suspect's 72-year-old stepfather, was found at the scene. His death marks the 13th homicide in Montreal.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a detention centre, where he will meet with investigators. So far, police have offered no information about a motive.

A perimeter has been set up around the building, and investigators are currently on-site to collect evidence and piece together the circumstances surrounding the event.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

