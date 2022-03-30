A Driver Smashed A Bunch Of Cars On A Montreal Street Then Abandoned Their Own Car & Fled
The driver is still at large.
Driving in Montreal has become more tumultuous lately, what with the huge sinkhole on Papineau and our always-interesting road rules. Now apparently even parking your car for the night may have its perils. A March 29 hit-and-run incident on a Montreal street left several cars damaged.
According to Officer Manuel Couture of the SPVM, the hit-and-run occurred around 10:45 p.m on Tuesday night. An unidentified driver crashed into multiple cars parked on the street in a residential area on rue Berri near rue Sauriol in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver's car abandoned. As far as the police are aware, no one was hurt during the crash, but it's possible that the driver was hurt.
"It was a really big sound, like a huge accident," one rue Berri resident told CTV News. "At first, I thought an airplane crashed."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.