A Firetruck Blasted 'Ghostbusters' & 'Thriller' Around Montreal On Halloween (VIDEOS)
Montreal's first normal-ish Halloween in three years had club parties, scores of sugar-seeking trick-or-treaters and, in at least one neighbourhood, a spooky soundtrack courtesy of Sécurité incendie Montréal.
A Montreal firetruck moved through the Sud-Ouest's Saint-Henri neighbourhood blasting Halloween music Monday evening. It played at least two songs, according to witnesses: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and the Ghostbusters theme.
Videos shared with MTL Blog show the truck moving slowly down rue Saint-Ambroise before turning north on rue Sainte-Marguerite, pulling over on the side of the road on a few occasions to give revellers time to delight in the pageant. Firefighters used engine lights and sirens to amplify the spectacle.
Montreal firetruck plays "Thriller" as it moves down rue Saint-Ambroise in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.MTL Blog
It's not clear whether the firefighters were on a regular patrol or performing other duties in addition to putting on a show. It's also not clear if the show required public funds.
MTL Blog has reached out to the City of Montreal for a comment on this story. We'll update this article when we get a response.
This wasn't the only Halloween display to make headlines (specifically, our headlines) this year.
One resident set up an elaborate display mocking the city's endless construction, including horrific detour signs, undead workers and webs of caution tape.
Then, of course, there was the lifelike fake corpse hanging from a tree in Ahuntsic.