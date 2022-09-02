A Fetish Halloween Party With A Strict Dress Code Is Coming To A Former Montreal Church
Extreme costumes or BDSM-inspired outfits are compulsory. 🎃
You can take your whips and chains out of the closet — this Halloween is gonna be a kinky one at the Cirque de Boudoir's 'Gates of Hell' event happening on October 29 at Theatre Paradoxe.
The Montreal-based thematic event production company is back with another spooky and eccentric party mixing fetish, burlesque, live circus performances, DJ sets, gogo dancers and gloomy visuals.
Beware, sensitive souls, as open-mindedness will be an essential asset to having fun among the naughty crowd.
From swingers to goths, punks, ravers and the LGBTQ2S+ community, everyone is welcome as long as you respect the strict dress code.
This is your chance to get creative with latex, leather, body paint, lingerie, nipple pasties or whatever else you want as long as it's extreme.
Note that no one shall enter the church venue wearing cheesy or last-minute costumes. Cirque de Boudoir is asking everyone to make an extra effort for this unique Halloween celebration — you can check their Pinterest for some outfit inspiration.
You can upgrade your ghostly yet sexy experience by purchasing a VIP ticket, granting you priority admission, space within the coat check, one drink, and access to the VIP Mezzanine and VIP Photo booth.
'Gates of Hell' Halloween Party by Cirque de Boudoir
Jo Gorsky, courtesy of Cirque De Boudoir
Cost: General admission is $50 at the time of writing. A third round of tickets will be $60. VIP admission is $90. There might be tickets sold at the door if there are any left over.
When: October 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Theatre Paradoxe, 5959, boulevard Monk