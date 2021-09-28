what to do in montreal this weekend
This Pumpkin Village 1 Hour From Montreal Is Super Enchanting & Even Lights Up At Night

For your fall bucket list! 😍

@befreelittlebee | Instagram, @audrey.riendeauu | Instagram

It's time to put that fall bucket list into action, and CitrouilleVille, an adorable pumpkin village one hour by car from Montreal, is the perfect place to do that.

CitrouilleVille is located at Ferme Benoit Vernier in Saint-Zotique and bills itself as "the most original pumpkin village in Quebec!"

Not only can you visit houses made entirely of pumpkins, but there's also a corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, a $1 squash sale and many other attractions.

You can also get your picture taken at four different fall-themed "photo booths," including one with an antique carriage, one with a vintage tractor, and a cornfield kissing booth.

Between all the fall festivities, the sea of orange pumpkins, and the twinkly lights that sparkle at night, CitrouilleVille is an enchanting fall experience — regardless of whether you go in the day or at night.

The site is open to the public on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31, plus Friday, October 8, and Monday, October 11 for Thanksgiving weekend.

Admission is $15 for adults and the ticket includes access to all activities, including the show on Saturdays, titled, Le Réveil du Dracurbitacée.

The farm asks you to reserve a timeslot online in advance. You can also purchase admission tickets on-site.

CitrouilleVille

Price: $15 per adult

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 31 as well as Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11

Address: 560, 69e Avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC

Why You Need To Go: Get whisked away into the spirit of fall!

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

