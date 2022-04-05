A Free Montreal Drag Brunch Is Coming To Time Out Market This Weekend
Come decked out in pastel and you could win a prize!
Whether relaxing with friends or recovering from a long night out, weekend brunch is a Montreal staple and Time Out Market is serving it with a side of drag this Sunday, April 10. Drag queen Barbada de Barbade will perform her signature comedy alongside some of the city's top drag entertainers, while diners dig into meals from one of a dozen on-site eateries.
Attendees can munch on french toast fries and gravlax bagels by Le Passé Composé or fresh brioche and sconuts (scone-donuts) from Tunnel Espresso. Japanese street food topped with edible flowers is the signature offering from Le Blossom, while Lebanese classics like lentil pomegranate stew are a mainstay from Mezzmiz.
Fine dining is also available with coconut white wine mussels and steak by Justin Trudeau's personal chef Chanthy Yen, or cooked salmon and smoked brisket from Americas BBQ by famed chef Paul Toussaint, among other options.
Drag Brunch is first come, first served, so it's all about grabbing a meal and a seat before the show starts.
The performance will cater to all ages with family-friendly jokes in English and French. Barbada, who moonlights as the host of a children's TV show, will be joined by stars La Blais du Nord, Sasha Baga, and Lana Dalida.
The team will be on the lookout for audience members to award prizes for sporting the best pastel springtime outfits. A $50 Time Out Market gift card will be up for grabs.
Spring Fling Drag Brunch
When: Sunday, April 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Time Out Market Montreal, 705 rue Saint-Catherine O