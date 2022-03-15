Justin Trudeau's Personal Chef Is Opening A Counter In Montreal's Time Out Market
So you can eat like the Prime Minister!
Have you ever wondered who makes the Prime Minister's meals every day? Well, you're about to have the chance to find out and try his dishes out for yourself!
Chef Chanthy Yen, aka Justin Trudeau's personal chef, is opening his own concessionary in Time Out Market Montréal as of Tuesday, March 29.
This new spot will have a Pan-Canadian cuisine menu, bringing together the flavours from multiple provinces and cultures.
In a press release, Chef Chanthy Yen said "Canadian cuisine is, in many ways, my own journey. It's an unraveling and rediscovery. When my family came to Canada, we didn't know what was around us and we had to get scrappy and creative."
"That's how it is; it's an array of different journeys coming together and rediscovering themselves and their identities within their new communities. I'm privileged to travel across the country, and what I can't help but do is eat to feel the energy, creativity, and the stories of these individuals living here today and running their businesses where food is their life."
On the menu, Montrealers can expect appetizers like tiger shrimp and parmesan truffle fries, "as well as mains that showcase Canadian know-how for steak and the unconditional love Canadians share for homemade fries and the delectable fried mussels white wine, coconut, fine herbs, and chili."
We're told that Chef Chanthy Yen's menu will give us a glimpse at what the Prime Minister's meals look like.
Chef Chanthy Yen's New Concessionary In Time Out Market Montréal
Where: Time Out Market Montréal, Centre Eaton, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: As of March 29, 2022
