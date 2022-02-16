Trending Topics

A Giant Comics Festival Is Coming To Montreal's Rue Saint-Denis This Spring

Kapow!

Editorial Fellow
Tristan Morissette | FBDM-MCAF.ca

Attention comic and graphic novel fans. Montreal's Festival BD (FBDM) is coming back on May 27, 28, and 29 — this time, on rue Saint-Denis. This bilingual, free event is made possible through a collaboration with the Société de développement commercial (SDC) Rue Saint-Denis.

The FBDM is an annual festival where fans of graphic novels can buy comics and meet their favourite creators, as well as participate in comics-themed events. "Since 2011, the Montreal Comics Festival has welcomed an ever-growing number of cartoonists under its tents," the FBDM said in their February 16 post announcing the event.

This year, over 200 artists are expected to attend.

A portion of rue Saint-Denis will be closed to traffic to accommodate the festival. The FBDM is usually held in Parc La Fontaine, but organizers are excited to see how a change of venue will affect the eleventh iteration of the festival.

"This change of location gives us greater visibility and better traffic while maintaining the friendly aspect so appreciated by our fans and the ninth art community," said General Director of the FBDM Johannes Desrocher.

The SDC Rue Saint-Denis seem just as excited about the collaboration. "We hope that the public will have as much fun browsing the festival as we had organizing it," said Director Kriss Naveteur.

Luc Rabouin, mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, said the partnership between the FBDM and the SDC Rue Saint-Denis "testifies, once again, to the importance of this cultural industry on the Plateau-Mont-Royal and to the symbiosis of culture and economic development in Montreal."

Get the details below.

Montreal's Festival BD on Saint-Denis

Cost: Free to attend

When: May 27, 28 and 29, 2022

Where: rue Saint-Denis between rues Gilford and Roy

Website

