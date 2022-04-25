Montreal's Comic Book Festival Will Take Over St-Denis With Art Battles & Free Workshops
You can even try your hand at book binding!
Montreal's comic book festival is turning a page this year with live programming, after two virtual editions during the pandemic. From May 27 to 29, the Festival BD de Montreal will fill rue Saint-Denis Street with tents (between Gilford and Roy) that showcase the work of over 175 Quebec and international artists.
The festival will be bilingual and free, offering a walkable 1.5 km avenue of comic book-related exhibitions and activities.
Over three days, visitors will be able to meet participating artists, attend panels and workshops on the industry, and peruse works from over 100 exhibitors.
Among this year's programming are a dozen free drawing workshops. A daily live drawing battle will pit cartoonists against each other to create an original character in front of attendees. Input from viewers will influence how characters are designed.
The festival line-up also includes a 'Working in the world of comics' panel with famed artist Yanick Paquette, Senegalese cartoonist Juni Ba, and freelance illustration Marguerite Sauvage. The trio will discuss their experiences breaking into the medium and share tips about navigating the industry.
Another panel on 'The influence of underground comics in Quebec' will reflect on the history of the province's blossoming comics industry, while an interactive workshop with Frederic-Vivianne will share different ways to bind and cover self-published works. Workshop participants will even be able to experiment with making zines of their own.
Several exhibitions will also take place, including a selection of original drawings by Caro Caron and Christine Redfern at Art Neuf Gallery from May 18 to June 22, and the art show 'Vicoli et ruelles'at the Institut de la culture italienne de Montréal from April 26 to May 31. The exhibition will feature the work of two dozen artists, half from Italy and half from Quebec, whose work focuses on documenting urban life through alleyways.
Festival BD de Montreal 2022
When: May 27 – May 29
Where: rue Saint-Denis, between Gilford and Roy