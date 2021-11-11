News

A Huge Swath Of The Montreal Metro Shut Down After Smoke Was Detected

The shutdown affected the orange, green and yellow lines.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

The STM ceased service on parts of three metro lines Thursday morning. The transit company said the interruptions came after smoke was detected.

The green line had been shut down between Frontenac and Angrignon stations, but the STM reduced the interruption to the track between Berri-UQAM and Lionel-Groulx.

The whole of the yellow line, from Longueuil to Berri-UQAM, had shut down but service began to gradually resume as of 8:39 a.m.

As of 8:38 a.m. service is gradually resuming between Beaubien and Snowdon stations on the orange line.

The STM projects that service on the green line will resume at 10:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

