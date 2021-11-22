Montreal's Outremont Metro Station Is Going To Close For 7 Months
The latest station to close for a renovation.
Montreal's Outremont station is set to close for seven months as part of a major renovation. From January 10 to August 19, 2022 passengers will not be able to enter or exit the metro at the blue line station.
The STM says the planned closure will make way for crews to fast-track a renovation project that began in January 2021. The project includes the installation of elevators, a new waterproof membrane, better lighting and motorized butterfly doors, according to the transit company.
In a press release, it explained that the closure of the station was necessary because it only has one entrance, so passengers wouldn't have another way to safely enter the metro during construction.
People who usually use Outremont station will be able to get on a special shuttle to get to Acadie station or the regular 51 or 119 buses to get to Édouard-Montpetit station.
Though Outremont station will reopen in August 2022, work will continue until December 2023.
Work on the blue line station is just one part of a major renovation push by the STM. 24 stations are undergoing or have recently undergone some sort of construction project, according to the company's website.
Many of those projects involve the installation of elevators.
According to the STM, "Outremont is the ninth station to close for major work, after Côte-Vertu (2021), Beaudry (2018), Beaubien (2015), Jolicoeur (2013), Villa-Maria (2011), Côte-Sainte-Catherine (2010), Charlevoix (2009) and Georges-Vanier (2008)."