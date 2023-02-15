A Low-Pressure System Could Bring A Disgusting Mix Of Freezing Rain, Rain & Snow To Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Quebec, including Montreal. The announcement comes ahead of what it says is a low-pressure system that could bring an early-spring-like "mix of precipitation" by the end of the week. Looks like Montreal weather is about to get gross.
The federal weather department is currently forecasting freezing rain, but the system and accompanying temperatures so far are casting some doubt on that assessment. The seven-day forecast for Montreal shows temperatures swinging from daytime highs of 4 C on Wednesday and Thursday and -3 C on Friday, to a frigid Friday nighttime low of -14 C.
Environment Canada says it will reassess its forecast as the system's path becomes more clear, but it nevertheless warns of slippery roads and possibly difficult commutes, whatever precipitation might fall.
MétéoMédia, for its part, says temperatures could divide the province in two. While it anticipates the system will manifest as an icy mix of precipitation amid fluctuating temperatures in the east of the province, it forecasts snow in the cooler regions north and east of Quebec City, including, it says, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.