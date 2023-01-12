Montreal's February Forecast Is Cold & Snowy — If You're New To The City, Buckle Up
*sips spiked hot chocolate* It's about to get real.
If Montreal's wildly inconsistent January weather patterns haven't freaked you out already, the latest February forecasts from Environment Canada and MétéoMédia are sure to ruffle some frigid feathers. It's not looking abnormal — and that's just the problem.
"We'll see temperatures close to normal" in February, Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault told MTL Blog over the phone — and that means freezing cold temperatures and icy winds, as usual in this wintry city.
As for precipitation, "it's hard to say whether there will be a lot or a little," Legault said, "but in February, it's pretty rare to have rain." In other words, it might be quite a snowy time!
"We haven't had a particularly cold winter thus far," Legault continued, but "we'll likely see temperatures closer to normal in February."
Of course, "normal" means "really godd*mn cold" to some of us, especially those who are recent Montreal transplants still figuring out how to dress for the winter. Legault added that February "might feel colder" than it actually is since the rest of the winter has been so dang toasty.
Okay, those weren't his exact words, but the sentiment was there!
That said, MétéoMédia's forecast, based on historic weather data, puts the highest chance of precipitation in February at around 30% toward the end of the month. Average temperatures are predicted to hover around freezing or just below, meaning any snow that does fall is likely to stick around.
The Farmer's Almanac, which makes predictions much farther in the future than most sane meteorologists do, says there's a chance of a Nor'easter in mid-February, which they claim "may drop as much as 30-60 centimetres of snow" across Eastern Canada.
